Wallace Shawn & Deborah Eisenberg Step In for WHAT WE DID BEFORE OUR MOTH DAYS

Playwright Wallace Shawn and Deborah Eisenberg will step into WHAT WE DID BEFORE OUR MOTH DAYS for two performances at the Greenwich House Theater in New York City. The appearances will take place April 1 and April 2, replacing Hope Davis and Maria Dizzia, who are out due to illness.

The announcement was made by producers Scott Rudin and Barry Diller. Shawn will perform in his own work alongside Eisenberg for the limited engagement.

The casting change was made with short notice ahead of the scheduled performances, with Shawn and Eisenberg joining the production on the day of the announcement.

Wallace Shawn’s What We Did Before Our Moth Days is extended for a final two weeks, now playing its final performance on Sunday, May 24. The production starring Hope Davis, Maria Dizzia, John Early, and Josh Hamilton under the direction of André Gregory, is currently in performances at the Greenwich House Theater. Read the reviews for the production HERE!

The play celebrates the legendary, lifelong collaboration between Wallace Shawn and André Gregory that began with Mr. Shawn’s play Our Late Night, directed by Mr. Gregory at The Public Theatre in 1975 – a production that buoyed the experimental theater movement of the era. Among their renowned film collaborations are 1981’s My Dinner with Andre (co-written by and starring the two men); and Vanya on 42nd Street (1994), a filmed adaptation of Chekhov’s Uncle Vanya which they workshopped for years. In 2000, Mr. Gregory directed the New York production of Mr. Shawn’s The Designated Mourner, produced by Mr. Rudin. It was named one of the greatest American plays of the past 25 years in 2018 by The New York Times.

What We Did Before Our Moth Days is set in an urban world of intelligent and somewhat gentle middle-class people – a father, mother, son, and the long-time mistress of the father, who tell the intimate story of their lives. Mr. Shawn, a student of morality whose plays have brought us frank truths about politics and sexuality, takes on the subject of love – suffocating and freeing – and the kaleidoscopic journeys we make through remorse, sorrow, resentment, and joy. Mr. Shawn and Mr. Gregory have created a work that is as strange, and at times hilarious, as My Dinner with André.

The design team for What We Did Before Our Moth Days includes scenic and costume design by Riccardo Hernández, lighting design by Jennifer Tipton, sound design and original music by Bruce Odland, and projection design by Bill Morrison.