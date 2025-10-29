Micaela Diamond, Emmett O’Hanlon and More to Star in OKLAHOMA! at Carnegie Hall

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Carnegie Hall has revealed the cast for Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Oklahoma! in concert on January 12, 2026 at 7:00 p.m. when Orchestra of St. Luke’s brings the legendary musical theater duo’s first Broadway classic––Oklahoma!—to Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage, conducted by Emmy- and Grammy–winning music director Rob Berman. The performance kicks off the Hall’s United in Sound: America at 250 citywide festival, which runs through July 2026.

Just announced cast members include Tony- and Grammy Award-nominated Micaela Diamond as Laurey Williams (Parade and The Cher Show) and opera baritone Emmett O’Hanlon as Curly McLain in the lead roles as well as Parvesh Cheena (best known for his TV roles in Outsourced and Crazy Ex-Girlfriend), Jonathan Christopher (Sweeney Todd), Tony Award-nominated Andrew Durand (Dead Outlaw), Ana Gasteyer (Wicked and The Rocky Horror Show), Tony Award winner David Hyde Pierce (Curtains), and Tony Award nominee Jasmine Amy Rogers (BOOP! The Musical).

The groundbreaking 1943 musical Oklahoma!—which tells the story of love and rivalry in the American frontier—set a new standard for musical theater ushering in the “Golden Age” of Broadway musicals. This concert version of Oklahoma! with Orchestra of St. Luke’s features the original orchestrations by iconic Broadway and Hollywood arranger Robert Russell Bennett, whose contributions to Oklahoma! were indispensable. Orchestra of St. Luke’s returns for a second concert as part of the Hall’s United in Sound festival when Louis Langrée conducts an all-American program featuring works by Gershwin, Bernstein, Ives, and Ellington—featuring jazz pianist Gerald Clayton as soloist—on March 26, 2026.