Melodia Women's Choir Of NYC Presents “Light Of A Brand New Day” Reimagining American Roots Music With Women's Voices

At a time when people are longing for hope and harmony, Melodia Women's Choir presents a heartwarming selection of American roots music arranged for women's voices in New York City on Sunday, May 22, 2022 at 3 pm in Chelsea. Presented by Artistic Director Cynthia Powell, the unique concert offers uplifting and affirming music that reimagines American Roots music for women's voices.

The choir will be accompanied by the Melodia Bluegrass Band, an all-women's bluegrass band formed for this concert.

Highlights of the concert include Southern Harmony selections arranged by vocal ensemble Anonymous 4, and familiar favorites from Dolly Parton, Carly Simon and Carole King. Also featured are two newly-edited gems by American women composers with the works "Sleep Song" by Margaret Bonds and "Night" by Florence B. Price. In a trio of specially-arranged folk revival pieces, the performance of Bob Dylan's "Blowin' in the Wind" is dedicated to former Melodia singer Ukrainian Okenka Dzhedzhora who sent a message from her besieged home in Lviv asking Melodia to "sing for me." The concert's final song, Rosephanye Powell's "Still I Rise" resonates with a message of hope and resiliency.

Cynthia Powell, Artistic Director of Melodia, said: "With all of the uncertainty and unrest in our world, we wanted to share music that offers some comfort and respite from life's tumult and provides a glimpse of some iconic American musical moments."

Performing with Melodia is the Melodia Bluegrass Band. The performers are acclaimed musicians who can be heard on Broadway, and in the bluegrass, jazz, folk and pop worlds, as well as on the classical music stage. The band includes Hilary Hawke, banjo; Barbara Merjan, drums; Ann Klein, guitar; Chelsea Starbuck Smith, violin; and Eleonore Oppenheim, double bass, with Taisiya Pushkar, piano. Melodia Women's Choir of NYC, now approaching its 20th year, has established a reputation as the premier women's choir of NYC. To date, Melodia has performed 34 concerts of works written for women's voices, presented 12 world premieres (including nine original commissioned works from women composers) and performed with more than 100 leading female instrumentalists.

Called "riveting" by The New York Times, Melodia has performed at Symphony Space, Merkin Concert Hall, DiMenna Center for Classical Music and the Church of Saint Ignatius Loyola, among many other venues. Melodia has been recognized by the NYC Council for delighting listeners with high quality musical performances and "for fostering greater harmony throughout our community and beyond." Jennifer Clarke is the Executive Director of Melodia Women's Choir. "Light of a Brand New Day" by Melodia Women's Choir of NYC, an in-person concert, will be Sunday, May 22 at 3:00 pm, at Holy Apostles, 296 Ninth Avenue, near 28th Street, in Chelsea, NYC. Concert information can be found here: https://melodiawomenschoirnyc.org/melodia-womens-choir-in-concert/

Tickets are $20 for general admission and $15 for students and seniors in advance; tickets at the door are $25: Tickets can be purchased qt: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/light-of-a-brand-new-day-melodia-womens-choir-spring-concert-live-tickets-310821454337 COVID Policy. Audience members are required to provide proof of vaccination at the door. Masks are required at all times. Visit https://melodiawomenschoirnyc.org for more information.