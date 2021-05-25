Meet the Students of Next on Stage: Kodiak Thompson Recalls Playing Amahl in Menotti's Famous Opera at 14

Click Here for More Articles on Next On Stage

We're down to our top 10 contestants in our Next on Stage competition.

Contestant Kodiak Thompson shares more about his charity, a fond memory from a past production, and a memory of seeing their friend go on for a lead role on Broadway!

Check out Kodiak's latest performance HERE.

What is a fond memory you have from a past production?

I remember playing Amahl in the Menotti's famous opera, Amahl and the Night Visitors at age 14 and wondering with terror after each performance whether my voice would break the next day and I'd have to go on without my soprano range. For some reason, this never happened. I'm 22 now and singing even higher. Booyah, puberty!

Share a memory from seeing a stage production!

Last February, I watched one of my classmates from Temple University, Jordan Dobson, go on for the role he was understudying, Tony in the West Side Story Broadway Revival. That morning, I had stood in line for 14 hours at an open call without being seen. It was a real inspiration to see my friend living out his dream and to know that hard work, perseverance, and a little self-made luck could lead to great things (although I'd be down for more open ZOOM calls on those frozen February mornings!)

What charity did you pick and why?

I picked two charities, one providing financial assistance to cancer patients and another providing mental health resources to LGBTQ+ youth in crisis. I feel passionately about these issues because I have close friends and family in the theatre community who needed more help than I knew, before it was too late.

