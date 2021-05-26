Meet the Students of Next on Stage: Aisa Feratovic Shares Her Experience Participating in EduHam!

We're down to our top 10 contestants in our Next on Stage competition.

Contestant Aisa Feratovic shares more about her charity and her experience in participating in EduHam! Plus, she gives a shoutout!

Check out Aisa's latest performance HERE.

Share a memory from seeing a stage production!

My junior year of high school, a group of students were selected to see Hamilton upon submission of a performance they created with historical context relating to the show. My friend and I were chosen to perform our piece on the Hamilton Broadway Stage in front of the cast and hundreds of students from other schools. Hamilton was everything I imagined it would be and more, and it is definitely an experience I will always hold close to my heart.

What charity did you pick and why?

The charity I chose is Islamic Relief USA, specifically towards the Yemen Humanitarian Crisis-which is the world's worst humanitarian crisis. Mainstream media and news outlets have neglected Yemen for years, and I would be honored to shed even the smallest light on this issue. The prize money would allow me to help deliver urgently needed food, medicines, and medical supplies to those suffering from a lack of medical attention and starvation.

Give a shoutout!

I just want to say thank you to everyone who has watched me grow as a performer and supported my passion every step of the way. I want to thank my friends for supporting me from my timid middle schooler days until now and for allowing me to get this far in the competition, my family and community who ride for me harder than I could ever imagine, and my father and sister who show their undeniable support in all that I do! A very special shoutout goes to my mother who takes pride and joy in everything I do, and never misses a performance. She is the strongest and most selfless person I know, and I would never be here if it wasn't for her love and support. She keeps me grounded and prepares me for every performance with the best pep talks. Thank you for pushing me to follow my dreams everyday and supplying me with all that I need to succeed! I am forever grateful for you all!

After two successful seasons of our virtual singing competition, we're back again by popular demand with the third season of our online musical theatre singing competition for student performers sponsored by The International College of Musical Theatre.

Check out all of the contestants HERE!