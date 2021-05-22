Meet the Stars of Stage Door: How Aaron Lazar Made a LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA Fan's Dreams Come True!

It might still be a bit before you visit your next stage door, but that doesn't mean you can't connect with your favorite Broadway stars in 2021. The best of Broadway is available to you right now through BroadwayWorld's Stage Door. Book your favorite stars from around the theater community from Broadway, West End, National Tours, Viral Stars, and more for video shout-outs, classes, and more.

Today, we're getting to know Broadway favorite Aaron Lazar, with whom you can book a shoutout today!

What's been the craziest shout out that a fan has requested of you so far?

A guy asked me to sing 'Love to Me' (from The Light in the Piazza) to his girlfriend on their anniversary!

Who are you a super fan of?

Totally a super fan of Kelli O'Hara, Corey Cott and Leslie Odom Jr.... but who's not? And my FOX Filthy Rich cast mates! Sadly the show was cancelled, but what a great group of actors and people.

What's something that even your biggest fans might not know about you?

I'm bringing a 25k sqft themed attraction to Times Square called 'Living Broadway' so fans and tourists can liv(e) Broadway too!

Broadway is coming back in the fall! Is there anything else you want to do in your downtime before you're busy back on stage/in rehearsals/etc.?

Yessss! Broadway is coming back! Wait, what's downtime?! I'm excited to have fun traveling with my kids this summer after we've all been masked up for a year.

Which show would you like to be in the audience for on re-opening night?

I can only pick one? Impossible. There's too many I've not seen like Moulin Rouge! and The Lion King (I know) and see again like Hamilton and Wicked! I can't wait to see Broadway and be back on Broadway! What show do you want to see me in?!

Aaron Lazar is a Broadway, film and television star who most recently starred opposite Kim Catrall on Fox's new tv series "Filthy Rich". Other highlights include: Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: End Game, The Wolf of Wallstreet and This is Where I Leave You; recurring roles on FX's "The Strain" and ABCs "Quantico," and Larry Murphy in the national tour of Dear Evan Hansen. Aaron has starred in 11 Broadway productions and been a guest soloist with some of the worlds top symphonies. He produced the album Broadway Lullabies to soothe families in times of need, available on ITunes and streaming everywhere. @aaronscottlazar