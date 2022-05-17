Meet the Nominee: Mare Winningham

Click Here for More Articles on Meet the Nominee

The countdown to the Tony Awards has a officially begun! On June 12, the brightest stars of the 2021-22 season will shine even brighter as they gather at the iconic Radio City Music Hall to celebrate Broadway's biggest night. Leading up to the 75th Annual Tony Awards, BroadwayWorld is getting up close and personal with the nominees. Today we're studying up on Mare Winningham!

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

Quick Facts About Mare Winningham:

Her Nomination: Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical

The Show: Girl from the North Country

Other Broadway Credits: Casa Valentina, Picnic

Mare on Girl from the North Country: "We've been working on this show for four years and we opened three times! We're doubling and tripling down on joy and happiness to see this all culminate in these seven nominations."

Watch below as Mare tells us all about what this nomination means to her and so much more!