Meet the Next on Stage Top 15 Contestants - Sophia Matteucci
Meet Next on Stage College Contestant, Sophia Matteucci!
Graduation Year: 2022
School: Nazareth College
Charity She's Competing For: My Block, My Hood, My City
Favorite Past Roles: Natalie in Next to Normal, Big Jule in Guys and Dolls
Dream Roles: Dawn in Waitress, Cosette in Les Miserables
A Performer She Looks Up To: Laura Benanti
This Week's Video:
Vote for Sophia HERE!
Inspired by your favorite network TV singing contests, the site invited high school and college aged students to submit videos of themselves performing a song from the musical theatre canon to enter the competition.
Voting for the top 10 is now open! The nominees have submitted all new songs for you to listen to before casting your vote!
Voting for High School will close at 11:59 PM ET on Wednesday, June 3rd. Voting for College will close on 11:59 PM ET on Thursday June 4th.
Then tune in for the results LIVE as the judges watch the performances and pick someone from the bottom three to be saved to compete for the top 10! Live shows will air Thursday at 8 PM (high school) and Friday at 8PM (college.)
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Andrew Lloyd Webber's Really Useful Group is discussing guidelines that will need to be in place in order to safely reopen productions on the West End... (read more)
When Will Broadway Re-Open? "January," Hopes Broadway League President
'I actually am a little more optimistic than those who say Broadway will reopen in the spring, but I tend to be an optimistic person, I tend to think ... (read more)
Amanda Kloots Shares Nick Cordero is 'Day By Day, Hour By Hour' Getting Better
Amanda Kloots has shared another update on the health journey of her husband, Broadway veteran Nick Cordero.... (read more)
Social Roundup: Read How Audra McDonald, Randy Rainbow, and More Broadway Stars 'Ruined a Musical'
You might've seen this popular Twitter trend from Jared Gray going around! Read Audra McDonald, Randy Rainbow, Bebe Neuwirth, and more Broadway star's... (read more)
Breaking: Playwright, Author & Activist Larry Kramer Dies at 84
According to the New York Times, Larry Kramer passed away this morning in Manhattan from pneumonia. He was 84 years old.... (read more)
VIDEO: Watch Cynthia Erivo, Kelli O'Hara, Christopher Jackson and More in PBS National Memorial Day Concert
As BroadwayWorld previously reported, PBS will present the NATIONAL MEMORIAL DAY CONCERT, hosted by Tony Award-winner Joe Mantegna and Emmy Award-winn... (read more)