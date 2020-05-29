Meet the Next on Stage Top 15 Contestants - Amaris Rios
Meet Next on Stage College Contestant, Amaris Rios!
Graduation Year: 2024
School: Emerson College
Charity She's Competing For: Friends of Puerto Rico
Favorite Past Roles: Maureen in Rent, Velma Kelly in Chicago
Dream Role: Angelica Schuyler in Hamilton
A Performer She Looks Up To: Karen Olivo
This Week's Video:
Vote for Amaris HERE!
Inspired by your favorite network TV singing contests, the site invited high school and college aged students to submit videos of themselves performing a song from the musical theatre canon to enter the competition.
Voting for the top 10 is now open! The nominees have submitted all new songs for you to listen to before casting your vote!
Voting for High School will close at 11:59 PM ET on Wednesday, June 3rd. Voting for College will close on 11:59 PM ET on Thursday June 4th.
Then tune in for the results LIVE as the judges watch the performances and pick someone from the bottom three to be saved to compete for the top 10! Live shows will air Thursday at 8 PM (high school) and Friday at 8PM (college.)
