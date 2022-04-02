Meet the Cast of THE MINUTES; Beginning Previews on Broadway Tonight!

Previews for THE MINUTES begin tonight, April 2, 2022. The play officially opens on Sunday, April 17, 2022 at Studio 54 (254 West 54th Street).

The cast of THE MINUTES includes Ian Barford, Blair Brown, Cliff Chamberlain, K. Todd Freeman, Tracy Letts, Danny McCarthy, Jessie Mueller, Sally Murphy, Austin Pendleton, Noah Reid, Jeff Still.

The Minutes, the record-breaking hit production from Steppenwolf Theatre Company, takes a hard look at the inner workings of a city council meeting and the hypocrisy, greed and ambition that bubble to the surface when a newcomer to the small town of Big Cherry starts to ask the wrong questions. Why is someone on the council mysteriously missing? What happened to all those bicycles? Is there skullduggery afoot with the city's finances? What's the deal with the available parking space? What the F is going on with the Lincoln Smackdown? And why are The Minutes from the last meeting being kept secret? "Nothing in this explosive 90-minute play is as it seems...A real-life heart-in-the-mouth experience," declares the Chicago Tribune. Part "Parks & Recreation," part "Twilight Zone," this powerful, resonant, and funny portrayal of democracy in action proves that everything you know can change-it's just a matter of minutes. After all, the smallest towns keep the biggest secrets.

Meet the cast below!

Mr. Carp

Tony nomination and Outer Critics Circle award for Best Lead Actor in a play: Tracy Letts' Linda Vista. Original Broadway Company of August: Osage County (Tony Award For Best Play), The Curious Incident Of The Dog In The Nighttime (Tony Award For Best Play), The Rise And Fall Of Little Voice (Outer Critics Circle Nomination). He has Appeared In Many Plays In Chicago And Los Angeles. Films: Good Guy With A Gun, Road To Perdition, The Last Rites Of Joe May, Catch Hell, 13 Going on 30, Return to Sender. For Giovanni And Olivia.

Ms. Innes

Broadway: The Parisian Woman, Copenhagen (Tony Award), James Joyce's The Dead, Cabaret, The Secret Rapture, The Threepenny Opera. Off-Broadway/regional: Morning Sun, Mary Page Marlowe (Second Stage Theater/Steppenwolf), On The Shore of the Wide World, Nikolai And The Others, The Clean House, Arcadia, The Tempest (McCarter Theatre), A Little Night Music (Kennedy Center), Humble Boy, Camino Real (Williamstown), My Life as a Fairy Tale (LCF), Comedy of Errors (NYSF), The Skin of Our Teeth (Old Globe), seasons at Stratford-Ontario and Guthrie Theater. Film: My Art, Speed of Thought, Dark Matter, The Sentinel, Dogville, Space Cowboys, The Astronaut's Wife, Altered States, Continental Divide, Strapless, Stealing Home and A Flash of Green. TV includes: "Orange Is The New Black," "Jack Ryan," "Elementary," "Limitless," "Forever," "Person of Interest," "The Affair," "Fringe," "The Days and Nights of Molly Dodd" (5 Emmy Nominations), "ER," "ED," "The Ultimate Life," "Kennedy," "A Season in Purgatory," "The Good Policeman," "Hands of a Stranger," "Follow the Stars Home," "In His Life: The John Lennon Story," "Convictions," "Gifts of Love," "To Walk Again: The Eddie Keating Jr, Story," "Missing Parents," "Majority Rules," "Extremely Close Up," "Those Secrets," "Space." Directing: Rosemary and I (Passage), Lovely Day (Play Co.) and A Feminine Ending (PCS). Narrator of more than 50 documentary films and audio books.

Mr. Breeding

is an ensemble member with Steppenwolf, where he appeared in the original production of The Minutes, as well as Belleville, Clybourne Park, and many others. His Chicago theatre credits include The Seagull at The Goodman Theatre and The Sparrow at The House Theatre of Chicago. He last appeared on Broadway in Tracy Letts' Superior Donuts. Film credits include The Wise Kids, Win It All, and Killing Eleanor. Television credits include "Homeland" (Showtime), "The Chair," "Easy," "Altered Carbon" (Netflix), "Dirty John: The Betty Broderick Story" (USA), "The Act" (Hulu), "Law and Order: The Menendez Murders" (NBC), and Amazon's upcoming series "Paper Girls." He also appeared as a series regular on NBC'S "State of Affairs."

Mr. Blake

was last onstage in Steppenwolf's production of Downstate for which he received a Jeff Award in Chicago and was nominated for an Evening Standard Award when the show moved to The National Theatre in London. On Broadway he received a Tony nomination and Drama Desk Award for Airline Highway and a Tony nomination for Song Of Jacob Zulu, both of which originated at Steppenwolf, where he has been a company member since 1993. Other Broadway credits include One Flew Over The Cuckoo's Nest and Wicked. Off Broadway credits include Fetch Clay/Make Man (NY Theater Workshop, Obie Award), Spunk, Intelligent Homosexuals's Guide To Capitalism...(Public Theater) and more. Mr. Freeman was a series regular on Netflix's "A Series Of Unfortunate Events" and has guested on many television shows, including "Blacklist," "High Maintenance" and "God Friended Me." Film credits include Peter Hedges' The Same Storm, Anesthesia (Dir. Tim Blake), Naked Singularity, The Dark Knight, The End Of Violence, Cider House Rules, and Grosse Point Blank.

Mayor Superba

is a multifaceted award-winning actor and playwright. Letts received the 2008 Pulitzer Prize for Drama for his play August: Osage County and a Tony Award for his portrayal of George in the revival of Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? He has written the screenplays of three films adapted from his own plays: Bug and Killer Joe, both directed by William Friedkin, and August: Osage County, directed by John Wells. Letts recently penned the screenplay for the film adaptation of A.J. Finn's best-seller, The Woman in the Window, which was released on Netflix this past Spring. Letts will next be seen in the HBO series, "The Untitled Lakers Project." Prior to that, he starred in James Mangold's racing drama Ford v Ferrari. In the film, Letts stars as Henry Ford II, (grandson of the founder of Ford Motor Company) who is overseeing the mission at Ford to build an automobile from scratch that can defeat Ferrari at the Le Mans race in France. He also starred along side Ana de Armas and Ben Affleck in the New Regency Thriller Deep Water, which will be released this January. His play Linda Vista enjoyed a limited eight week run at Broadway's Hayes Theater in 2019. Linda Vista is a brutally comedic play about a 50-year-old divorcee in the throes of a mid-life spiral who starts on a path toward self-discovery-navigating blind dates, old friends, and new love. Also this November, Steppenwolf Theater in Chicago will feature a new production of his 1996 drama Bug starring Carrie Coon. The production will continue it's very successful run, following it's premature closing in March of 2020, due to the pandemic. In 2017, Letts appeared in Steven Spielberg's The Post alongside Tom Hanks and Meryl Streep. The film was selected as the Best Film of 2017 by the National Board of Review and nominated for an Oscar for Best Picture and for a Critics' Choice Award in the category of Best Acting Ensemble. Also in 2017, Letts received critical acclaim for his performance opposite Saoirse Ronan in Greta Gerwig's Lady Bird. Lady Bird was selected as one of the Top Ten Films of 2017 by the National Board of Review, nominated for a Screen Actors Guild Award in the category of Best Ensemble and an Oscar in the category of Best Film. Additional film credits include The Lovers with Debra Winger which was nominated for a 2018 Film Independent Spirit Award for Best Screenplay; Antoni Campos' biographical drama Christine, Indignation, James Schamus' directorial debut and the Oscar nominated film The Big Short directed by Adam McKay. On the small screen, Letts starred in the second season of HBO's "Divorce" alongside Sarah Jessica Parker, Thomas Haden Church, Molly Shannon and Talia Balsam. In 2013 and 2014, Letts played CIA Director Andrew Lockhart on Showtime's "Homeland." The cast was nominated for a SAG Award in the category of Best Drama Ensemble in 2013. Tracy resides in Chicago with his wife, Carrie Coon and is an active member of the Steppenwolf Theatre Company.

Mr. Hanratty

A longtime company member at Chicago's acclaimed A Red Orchid Theatre, Danny's stage credits also include: The Iceman Cometh opposite Denzel Washington on Broadway, Annie Baker's The Antipodes and Lucille Lortel Best Play-winner The Open House at Signature Theatre, Grace at Broadway's Cort Theater, the world premiere of Kill Floor at Lincoln Center, The Minutes, The Flick, Middletown, The Pillowman, and Take Me Out, at the acclaimed Steppenwolf Theatre of Chicago, David Cromer's visionary A Streetcar Named Desire at Writer's Theater of Glencoe, and Circle Mirror Transformation at The Repertory Theater of St. Louis. Danny originated the role of Sheriff Heck Tate in Aaron Sorkin's Broadway production of To Kill a Mockingbird. In addition to numerous national commercials and voice-overs, Danny McCarthy's film and television credits include "Somebody Somewhere" (coming soon to HBO), The Ballad Of Buster Scruggs, Stronger, Elvis & Nixon, The Drop, The Express, Transformers: Dark of the Moon, Killing Kennedy, "The Chicago Code," "Detroit 1-8-7," "ER," "Fred Claus," "Flags of Our Fathers," Stranger Than Fiction, Derailed, Proof, "Boss," "Underemployed," "Betrayal," "Elementary," "Chicago Fire," "Blue Bloods," "Boardwalk Empire," and "Prison Break."

Ms. Johnson

is so grateful to be back with The Minutes! She most recently starred on Broadway in the revival of Rodgers & Hammerstein's Carousel in her Tony & Grammy-nominated role as Julie Jordan (Drama Desk Award.) She originated the role of Jenna in the hit musical Waitress for which she was nominated for a Tony, Drama Desk and Grammy award. She earned all three for her starring role as Carole King in Beautiful - The Carole King Musical. Other major Broadway credits include Nice Work If You Can Get It, The Mystery Of Edwin Drood (Drama Desk nomination), and On A Clear Day You Can See Forever (Tony and Drama Desk nominations). Concert appearances include the New York Philharmonic's staged and televised production of Carousel at Lincoln Center, PBS' Chicago Voices (Chicago Emmy nomination), numerous stages across the US with Seth Rudetsky's Broadway Series, as well as appearances at the Kennedy Center and Carnegie Hall. TV/Film: Lifetime's Patsy and Loretta, Blue Bloods, EVIL, Steven Spielberg's The Post and Paramount Pictures' upcoming Secret Headquarters. She can also be heard in the wacky world of Centaurworld, now on Netflix. Welcome back and thank you for being here!

Ms. Matz

Broadway: Linda Vista, August: Osage County, Fiddler on the Roof, The Wild Party, The Grapes of Wrath (also London). Lincoln Center: Bernarda Alba, A Man of No Importance, Carousel. Off-Broadway: The Three Penny Opera, The Apple Family Plays, Brutal Imagination, (Vineyard). City Center Encores!: A Tree Grows in Brooklyn. Steppenwolf Theatre Company: ensemble member; productions there include Skylight, Uncle Vanya, Mother Courage, The Royal Family. Concert: Romeo and Juliet with Chicago Symphony Orchestra and L.A. Philharmonic. Film: Pollock, Charming Billy, Scent of a Woman, Fearless. TV: "Chicago Med," "Succession," "Law and Order," "If These Walls Could Talk" (HBO), "Victim of Love," "Chicago Hope," "Great Performances," "American Playhouse." Cast recordings: Carousel, A Man of No Importance, Fiddler on the Roof, The Wild Party.Graduate: Northwestern University.

Austin Pendleton Headshot_revised" height="200" src="https://theminutesbroadway.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/Austin-Pendleton-Headshot_revised.jpg" align="left" width="200">

Mr. Oldfield

is an actor, director, playwright, and, at HB Studio in New York, a teacher of acting. His most recent acting appearances in New York have been in Life Sucks (with the Wheelhouse Company), Choir Boy (MTC Broadway) and The Dark Outside (Theatre for the New City). He has appeared in many movies and a great deal of TV. He is a member of the Ensemble at Chicago's Steppenwolf Theater.

Mr. Peel

played Patrick in the global television smash "Schitt's Creek." He won a Screen Actors Guild Award along with his cast-mates for Best Ensemble, was nominated three times for a Canadian Screen Award and won the award for Best Supporting Actor/TV Comedy. His soulful acoustic cover of Tina Turner's Simply the Best in Season 4 landed atop the iTunes charts. An actor since the age of eight, Reid began his career as "Chip" in the Toronto Mirvish production of Beauty and the Beast. Soon after, he originated the voice of the beloved "Franklin the Turtle" in the animated series Franklin. He went on to star in the television series Strange Days at Blake Holesy High and the film Terry, about Terry Fox's "Marathon of Hope," all before the age of 18. More recently, Reid starred as the title role on the series Kevin From Work. Other TV credits Backpackers, the miniseries Titanic written by Julian Fellowes, House of Lies, The Firm and Rookie Blue. An accomplished theatre actor, Reid recently starred in the title role of Hamlet at Toronto's Tarragon Theatre and at the Coal Mine Theatre in Annie Baker's The Aliens and Strindberg's Creditors. Other notable theatre credits include George F. Walker's Dead Metaphor (Mirvish/Canadian Rep), John Logan's Red (Neptune), John Patrick Shanley's A Woman Is A Secret, David French's Jitters (Soulpepper) and Morris Panych's Trespassers, for which he won the prestigious John Hirsch Award given to the most promising actor in the Stratford Festival company. Reid most recently starred in the independent feature films Cardinal, Buffaloed opposite Zoey Deutch and Judy Greer, and Clifton Hill opposite Tuppence Middleton and David Cronenberg. Other notable film credits include Old Stock, Score: A Hockey Musical and People Hold On, for which he was nominated for a Canadian Screen Award for Best Original Song. In 2016, Reid released is debut solo record Songs From A Broken Chair, produced by Juno Award Nominee Matthew Barber. And in 2020, he released his second record Gemini. His forthcoming third record will be released in 2022.​ Noah next stars in Brian Watkins' series "Outer Range" opposite Josh Brolin, Imogen Poots and Lewis Pullman for Amazon due out next year.

Mr. Assalone

Broadway: To Kill a Mockingbird, Oslo, Fish in the Dark, Therese Raquin, Lombardi, Bronx Bombers, and August: Osage County (also National Tour). Off-Broadway: Our Town, Tribes, and Orson Welles in Orson's Shadow. Regional: Harry Brock in Born Yesterday (Guthrie), Rothko in Red (Pittsburgh Public Theatre), The Stage Manager in Our Town (KC Rep), Salieri in Amadeus (Cardinal Stage), Dr. Sweet in the world premiere of Tracy Letts' Bug (Gate Theatre, London) and 13 shows with Chicago's Steppenwolf Theatre Company including the original production of The Minutes. Also some Film/TV, but nothing to get excited about.

Photo Credit: The Minutes, https://theminutesbroadway.com/cast-creative/