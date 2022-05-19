Meet the 2022 Tony Nominees: MJ's Paul Tazewell

Click Here for More Articles on Meet the Nominees

The countdown to the Tony Awards has a officially begun! On June 12, the brightest stars of the 2021-22 season will shine even brighter as they gather at the iconic Radio City Music Hall to celebrate Broadway's biggest night. Leading up to the 75th Annual Tony Awards, BroadwayWorld is getting up close and personal with the nominees. Today we're studying up on Paul Tazewell!

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

Quick Facts About Paul Tazewell

His Nomination: Best Costume Design of a Musical

The Show: MJ The Musical

Other Broadway Credits: Mr. Saturday Night, Ain't Too Proud, Summer, Escape to Margaritaville, Hamilton, Dr. Zhivago

Paul on MJ: "I think that with a piece like this, in telling the story of Michael Jackson in a smart and sensitive way, was very important. And we all took on that task. It's a team of very respectful creatives."

Watch below as Paul tells us more about what this nomination means to him!