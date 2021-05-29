Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Meet Our NEXT ON STAGE: SEASON 3 College Top 5!

May. 29, 2021  

After two successful seasons of our virtual singing competition, we're back again by popular demand with the third season of our online musical theatre singing competition for student performers sponsored by The International College of Musical Theatre. The ICMT offers world-class musical theatre training taught by West End and Broadway professionals - training the performers of tomorrow with the performers of today.

You voted, now here they are! In alphabetical order, meet our top 5 in the college category.

Note to contestants: Keep an eye on your emails for information regarding the next round of voting.

Charlotte Odusanya - Legalize My Name from St Louis Woman

Jamishay Cammann - He Wanted a Girl from Giant

Kodiak Thompson - Later from A Little Night Music

Mia Cherise Hall - I Never Has Seen Snow from House of Flowers

Nate Garner - #householdname from The View Upstairs

And the judges saved...

Ty-Gabriel Jones - I'll Cover You (Reprise) from Rent

Last night, our judges for our college competition, Courtney Reed, Kate Rockwell, Lesli Margherita, and guest judge Derek Klena, saved Ty-Gabriel Jones!


