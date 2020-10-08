Meet Our NEXT ON STAGE: SEASON 2 High School Top 30!
You voted, here they are! In no particular order, meet our top 30 in the high school category.
Next on Stage is back for season 2! An online musical theatre singing competition for student performers sponsored by Broadway Records, we're back by popular demand after an incredible first season which included 2000 contestants, 400k votes, a panel of incredible Broadway star judges, and $2000 going to the winner's charities!
Note to contestants: Keep an eye on your emails for information coming shortly regarding how to submit for round 2.
Haiden Pederson
Colored Lights
Click Here for More Information on Haiden Pederson
Gabriella Seebode from Long Trail School
I Found A New Baby- Bullets Over Broadway
Click Here for More Information on Gabriella Seebode
Dana Higgins from Chamblee Charter High School
What It Means To Be A Friend
Click Here for More Information on Dana Higgins
Kennedy Holland from Greenwood High School
'Astonishing'
Click Here for More Information on Kennedy Holland
Kian Debenham from Weston High School
Almost Like Being in Love
Click Here for More Information on Kian Debenham
Faith Santos from Sierra Linda High School
I'd Give My Life for You
Click Here for More Information on Faith Santos
Charlie Wehde from Saint Dominic High School
Those Magic Changes
Click Here for More Information on Charlie Wehde
Maegan Bellassai
I'm Not Afraid of Anything
Click Here for More Information on Maegan Bellassai
Ahlanna Russell from Thomas R. Proctor High School
I Know Where I've Been
Click Here for More Information on Ahlanna Russell
Mairéad O'Neill from Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School of Music & Art & The Performing Arts
All I've Ever Known
Click Here for More Information on Mairéad O'Neill
Bella Jarecki
Change
Click Here for More Information on Bella Jarecki
Oluchi Nwaokorie from Murrah High School
I Didn't Plan It
Click Here for More Information on Oluchi Nwaokorie
Braxton Offor from Henrico High School
Out There
Click Here for More Information on Braxton Offor
Delilah Jane Dunn from Professional Children's School
World Burn
Click Here for More Information on Delilah Jane Dunn
Ava Nicole Frances from Ruth Asawa SOTA
With You - Ghost the Musical
Click Here for More Information on Ava Nicole Frances
Maya Taylor from Center Hill High School
The Wizard And I
Click Here for More Information on Maya Taylor
Jaylin Gargurevich from Miami Arts studio @ Zelda Glazer 6-12
No Good Deed
Click Here for More Information on Jaylin Gargurevich
Cassandra Chapman from Round Rock High School
Mad Hatter
Click Here for More Information on Cassandra Chapman
Sydney Quildon from Cypress Bay High School
No One Else
Click Here for More Information on Sydney Quildon
Grayson Hart from Jackson Christian School
Giants in the Sky
Click Here for More Information on Grayson Hart
Greta Cardoza from Milton High School
Hopelessly Devoted To You - Grease
Click Here for More Information on Greta Cardoza
Nick Valle from K12
One Of The Great Ones
Click Here for More Information on Nick Valle
Carina Velona
Flowers
Click Here for More Information on Carina Velona
Gabriel De Los santos from Kearny High School
The impossible dream by man of la Mancha
Click Here for More Information on Gabriel De Los santos
Yale Langworthy from Richard McKenna Online
Before the summer ends
Click Here for More Information on Yale Langworthy
Reneé Elkady from (Springfield) Central High School
Waiting For Life
Click Here for More Information on Reneé Elkady
Natalie Wiley from Interlochen Arts Academy
Requiem
Click Here for More Information on Natalie Wiley
Grant Huneycutt from Greenwood High School
Last One Picked
Click Here for More Information on Grant Huneycutt
Kennedy Morris
Feeling Good from The Roar of The Greasepaint, The Smell of The Crowd
Click Here for More Information on Kennedy Morris
Sarah Lepre from Parsippany High School
I'm the Greatest Star
Click Here for More Information on Sarah Lepre
Don't miss the announcement of our top 15 next week on October 15 at 8pm ET!
