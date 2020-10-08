Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Next On Stage

Meet Our NEXT ON STAGE: SEASON 2 High School Top 30!

You voted, here they are! In no particular order, meet our top 30 in the high school category.

Oct. 8, 2020  

Next on Stage is back for season 2! An online musical theatre singing competition for student performers sponsored by Broadway Records, we're back by popular demand after an incredible first season which included 2000 contestants, 400k votes, a panel of incredible Broadway star judges, and $2000 going to the winner's charities!

Note to contestants: Keep an eye on your emails for information coming shortly regarding how to submit for round 2.

Gabriella Seebode from Long Trail School


I Found A New Baby- Bullets Over Broadway
Click Here for More Information on Gabriella Seebode

Dana Higgins from Chamblee Charter High School


What It Means To Be A Friend
Click Here for More Information on Dana Higgins

Kennedy Holland from Greenwood High School


'Astonishing'
Click Here for More Information on Kennedy Holland

Kian Debenham from Weston High School


Almost Like Being in Love
Click Here for More Information on Kian Debenham

Faith Santos from Sierra Linda High School


I'd Give My Life for You
Click Here for More Information on Faith Santos

Charlie Wehde from Saint Dominic High School


Those Magic Changes
Click Here for More Information on Charlie Wehde

Maegan Bellassai


I'm Not Afraid of Anything
Click Here for More Information on Maegan Bellassai

Ahlanna Russell from Thomas R. Proctor High School


I Know Where I've Been
Click Here for More Information on Ahlanna Russell

Mairéad O'Neill from Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School of Music & Art & The Performing Arts


All I've Ever Known
Click Here for More Information on Mairéad O'Neill

Oluchi Nwaokorie from Murrah High School


I Didn't Plan It
Click Here for More Information on Oluchi Nwaokorie

Braxton Offor from Henrico High School


Out There
Click Here for More Information on Braxton Offor

Delilah Jane Dunn from Professional Children's School


World Burn
Click Here for More Information on Delilah Jane Dunn

Ava Nicole Frances from Ruth Asawa SOTA


With You - Ghost the Musical
Click Here for More Information on Ava Nicole Frances

Maya Taylor from Center Hill High School


The Wizard And I
Click Here for More Information on Maya Taylor

Jaylin Gargurevich from Miami Arts studio @ Zelda Glazer 6-12


No Good Deed
Click Here for More Information on Jaylin Gargurevich

Cassandra Chapman from Round Rock High School


Mad Hatter
Click Here for More Information on Cassandra Chapman

Sydney Quildon from Cypress Bay High School


No One Else
Click Here for More Information on Sydney Quildon

Grayson Hart from Jackson Christian School


Giants in the Sky
Click Here for More Information on Grayson Hart

Greta Cardoza from Milton High School


Hopelessly Devoted To You - Grease
Click Here for More Information on Greta Cardoza

Gabriel De Los santos from Kearny High School


The impossible dream by man of la Mancha
Click Here for More Information on Gabriel De Los santos

Yale Langworthy from Richard McKenna Online


Before the summer ends
Click Here for More Information on Yale Langworthy

Reneé Elkady from (Springfield) Central High School


Waiting For Life
Click Here for More Information on Reneé Elkady

Natalie Wiley from Interlochen Arts Academy


Requiem
Click Here for More Information on Natalie Wiley

Grant Huneycutt from Greenwood High School


Last One Picked
Click Here for More Information on Grant Huneycutt

Kennedy Morris


Feeling Good from The Roar of The Greasepaint, The Smell of The Crowd
Click Here for More Information on Kennedy Morris

Sarah Lepre from Parsippany High School


I'm the Greatest Star
Click Here for More Information on Sarah Lepre

Don't miss the announcement of our top 15 next week on October 15 at 8pm ET!


