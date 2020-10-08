Meet Our NEXT ON STAGE: SEASON 2 High School Top 30!

You voted, here they are! In no particular order, meet our top 30 in the high school category.

Next on Stage is back for season 2! An online musical theatre singing competition for student performers sponsored by Broadway Records, we're back by popular demand after an incredible first season which included 2000 contestants, 400k votes, a panel of incredible Broadway star judges, and $2000 going to the winner's charities!

Note to contestants: Keep an eye on your emails for information coming shortly regarding how to submit for round 2.

Don't miss the announcement of our top 15 next week on October 15 at 8pm ET!

