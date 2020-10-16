Meet Our NEXT ON STAGE: SEASON 2 High School Top 15!

You voted, here they are! In no particular order, meet our top 15 in the high school category.

Next on Stage is back for season 2! An online musical theatre singing competition for student performers sponsored by Broadway Records, we're back by popular demand after an incredible first season which included 2000 contestants, 400k votes, a panel of incredible Broadway star judges, and $2000 going to the winner's charities!

Note to contestants: Keep an eye on your emails for information coming shortly regarding how to submit for round 3.

Charlie Wehde from Saint Dominic High School

Those Magic Changes

Mairéad O'Neill from Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School of Music & Art & The Performing Arts

All I've Ever Known

Maegan Bellassai

I'm Not Afraid of Anything

Reneé Elkady from (Springfield) Central High School

Waiting For Life

Gabriel De Los santos from Kearny High School

The impossible dream by man of la Mancha

Jaylin Gargurevich from Miami Arts studio @ Zelda Glazer 6-12

No Good Deed

Sydney Quildon from Cypress Bay High School

No One Else

Kian Debenham from Weston High School

Almost Like Being in Love

Haiden Pederson

Colored Lights

Oluchi Nwaokorie from Murrah High School

I Didn't Plan It

Sarah Lepre from Parsippany High School

I'm the Greatest Star

Ava Nicole Frances from Ruth Asawa SOTA

With You - Ghost the Musical

And the judges saved...

Last night, our high school judges Arielle Jacobs, Kyle Taylor Parker, and Brittney Johnson, saved Natalie Wiley.

