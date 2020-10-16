Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Next On Stage

Meet Our NEXT ON STAGE: SEASON 2 High School Top 15!

Article Pixel

You voted, here they are! In no particular order, meet our top 15 in the high school category.

Oct. 16, 2020  

Next on Stage is back for season 2! An online musical theatre singing competition for student performers sponsored by Broadway Records, we're back by popular demand after an incredible first season which included 2000 contestants, 400k votes, a panel of incredible Broadway star judges, and $2000 going to the winner's charities!

You voted, here they are! In no particular order, meet our top 15 in the high school category.

Note to contestants: Keep an eye on your emails for information coming shortly regarding how to submit for round 3.

Maya Taylor from Center Hill High School


The Wizard And I
Click Here for More Information on Maya Taylor

Charlie Wehde from Saint Dominic High School


Those Magic Changes
Click Here for More Information on Charlie Wehde

Mairéad O'Neill from Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School of Music & Art & The Performing Arts


All I've Ever Known
Click Here for More Information on Mairéad O'Neill

Maegan Bellassai


I'm Not Afraid of Anything
Click Here for More Information on Maegan Bellassai

Reneé Elkady from (Springfield) Central High School


Waiting For Life
Click Here for More Information on Reneé Elkady

Gabriel De Los santos from Kearny High School


The impossible dream by man of la Mancha
Click Here for More Information on Gabriel De Los santos

Jaylin Gargurevich from Miami Arts studio @ Zelda Glazer 6-12


No Good Deed
Click Here for More Information on Jaylin Gargurevich

Sydney Quildon from Cypress Bay High School


No One Else
Click Here for More Information on Sydney Quildon

Kian Debenham from Weston High School


Almost Like Being in Love
Click Here for More Information on Kian Debenham

Yale Langworthy from Richard McKenna Online


Before the summer ends
Click Here for More Information on Yale Langworthy

Oluchi Nwaokorie from Murrah High School


I Didn't Plan It
Click Here for More Information on Oluchi Nwaokorie

Sarah Lepre from Parsippany High School


I'm the Greatest Star
Click Here for More Information on Sarah Lepre

Ava Nicole Frances from Ruth Asawa SOTA


With You - Ghost the Musical
Click Here for More Information on Ava Nicole Frances

And the judges saved...

Last night, our high school judges Arielle Jacobs, Kyle Taylor Parker, and Brittney Johnson, saved Natalie Wiley.


Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You