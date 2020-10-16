Meet Our NEXT ON STAGE: SEASON 2 High School Top 15!
You voted, here they are! In no particular order, meet our top 15 in the high school category.
Next on Stage is back for season 2! An online musical theatre singing competition for student performers sponsored by Broadway Records, we're back by popular demand after an incredible first season which included 2000 contestants, 400k votes, a panel of incredible Broadway star judges, and $2000 going to the winner's charities!
Note to contestants: Keep an eye on your emails for information coming shortly regarding how to submit for round 3.
Maya Taylor from Center Hill High School
The Wizard And I
Click Here for More Information on Maya Taylor
Charlie Wehde from Saint Dominic High School
Those Magic Changes
Click Here for More Information on Charlie Wehde
Mairéad O'Neill from Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School of Music & Art & The Performing Arts
All I've Ever Known
Click Here for More Information on Mairéad O'Neill
Maegan Bellassai
I'm Not Afraid of Anything
Click Here for More Information on Maegan Bellassai
Reneé Elkady from (Springfield) Central High School
Waiting For Life
Click Here for More Information on Reneé Elkady
Gabriel De Los santos from Kearny High School
The impossible dream by man of la Mancha
Click Here for More Information on Gabriel De Los santos
Jaylin Gargurevich from Miami Arts studio @ Zelda Glazer 6-12
No Good Deed
Click Here for More Information on Jaylin Gargurevich
Nick Valle from K12
One Of The Great Ones
Click Here for More Information on Nick Valle
Sydney Quildon from Cypress Bay High School
No One Else
Click Here for More Information on Sydney Quildon
Kian Debenham from Weston High School
Almost Like Being in Love
Click Here for More Information on Kian Debenham
Haiden Pederson
Colored Lights
Click Here for More Information on Haiden Pederson
Yale Langworthy from Richard McKenna Online
Before the summer ends
Click Here for More Information on Yale Langworthy
Oluchi Nwaokorie from Murrah High School
I Didn't Plan It
Click Here for More Information on Oluchi Nwaokorie
Sarah Lepre from Parsippany High School
I'm the Greatest Star
Click Here for More Information on Sarah Lepre
Ava Nicole Frances from Ruth Asawa SOTA
With You - Ghost the Musical
Click Here for More Information on Ava Nicole Frances
And the judges saved...
Natalie Wiley from Interlochen Arts Academy
Requiem
Click Here for More Information on Natalie Wiley
Last night, our high school judges Arielle Jacobs, Kyle Taylor Parker, and Brittney Johnson, saved Natalie Wiley.
