Meat Loaf Remembers Longtime Friend and Collaborator Jim Steinman

“We belonged heart and soul to each other,” Meat Loaf said.

Apr. 24, 2021  

Earlier this week, BroadwayWorld was saddened to report that composer Jim Steinman passed away at 73 years old.

Steinman was best known as the collaborator of singer Meat Loaf, writing his biggest hits, including their first record together, Bat Out Of Hell, the biggest debut album ever and the third best selling album of all time.

In a two-day interview with The Rolling Stone, Meat Loaf spoke about his longtime friend.

"Since I met Jim, he has been the centerpiece to my life, and I was always the centerpiece of his," he said. "Jim couldn't do anything or go anywhere that I wasn't with him or I wasn't there. Anything he did, they talked about me. Anything I did, they talked about Jim. And I didn't care. I wanted that."

"We belonged heart and soul to each other," Meat Loaf said. "We didn't know each other. We were each other."

The performer reportedly broke down at the end of the first interview, moaning "Oh my God! I haven't cried until now. It just hit me. Oh my God! It's horrible!"

Read the full interview here and Steinman's full obituary on BroadwayWorld here.


