May Adrales To Give Keynote At Statera's National Conference

StateraArts has announced that May Adrales will be delivering one of the keynote address at Statera's 4th National Conference. The conference, which is to take place at City College of New York in NYC, is scheduled for October 26-27, 2019.

StateraArts is a national arts nonprofit. The goal of Statera's National Conference is to take positive action to bring women* into full and equal participation in the American Theatre. General registration is still open at www.stateraarts.org/conference.

May Adrales, a director, teacher and arts leader, helmed the world premiere of Lortel Award and Obie Award-Winning production VIETGONE at Manhattan Theatre Club/ South Coast Rep, Oregon Shakespeare Festival, and Seattle Rep. She has just been named the Associate Artistic Director of Milwaukee Rep. May served as Director of On Site Programming at the Lark Play Development Center (2008-2010), developing programs to support and nurture over 200 playwrights. She served as an Artistic Associate at The Public Theater (2006-2009). Adrales is the recipient of the TCG Alan Schneider Directing Award; Stage Directors and Choreographers Foundation's inaugural Denham Fellowship and the Paul Green Emerging Directing award. She is a recipient of a TCG New Generations grant. She has been awarded directing fellowships at New York Theater Workshop; Women's Project; Soho Rep; and The Drama League. She has directed and taught at NYU, Juilliard, American Conservatory Theater, American Repertory Theater, Fordham University and Bard College.

StateraCon is open to all theatre professionals, practitioners, students and enthusiasts regardless of gender or age: administrators, designers, dramaturgs, educators, technicians, actors, advocates, etc. Meet with theatre professionals from all over the country to network, learn, renew, share, and more!

Check out the full StateraCon schedule and speaker line up at www.stateraarts.org/conference. Statera also offers a deeply discounted student rate for those who are currently enrolled and attending with their professor. General Registration is still open.

*Women: Statera recognizes the limiting nature of the binary use of woman. We serve and welcome anyone on the gender spectrum who identifies either always or some of the time as a woman. We also serve and welcome those who are non-binary.





