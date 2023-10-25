Max von Essen to Join CHICAGO on Broadway as Billy Flynn in November

Max von Essen will join the company on Monday, November 6, 2023.

By: Oct. 25, 2023

POPULAR

Eddie Redmayne Will Reprise Role in CABARET on Broadway Alongside Gayle Rankin Photo 1 Eddie Redmayne Will Reprise Role in CABARET on Broadway With Gayle Rankin
Photos: First Look at Jeremy Jordan, Eva Noblezada, and More in THE GREAT GATSBY at Paper Photo 2 Photos: First Look at Jeremy Jordan, Eva Noblezada, and More in THE GREAT GATSBY at Paper Mill Playhouse
Video: Watch Corbin Bleu & Constance Wu Perform 'Suddenly Seymour' From LITTLE SHOP OF HOR Photo 3 Video: Watch Corbin Bleu & Constance Wu Perform 'Suddenly Seymour'
The Who's TOMMY To Open On Broadway In 2024 Photo 4 The Who's TOMMY To Open On Broadway In 2024

Chicago Show Information
Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets
Cast
Photos
Videos
Shop Merch
Chicago

The Broadway company of Chicago will welcome Tony Award nominee Max von Essen in the role of “Billy Flynn” beginning Monday, November 6, 2023 at the Ambassador Theatre (219 W. 49th St., NYC).
 


About Max von Essen

Max von Essen is a Tony, Drama Desk, and Grammy nominated performer best known for his role as Henri Baurel in An American in Paris. Other Broadway: Anastasia, Evita, Dance of the Vampires, Jesus Christ Superstar, and Les Misérables (revival and closing company of original). Tours: Falsettos, Xanadu, Chicago. TV/Film: “Family Guy”, “The Blacklist”, “Law & Order: SVU”, “Elementary”, “Boardwalk Empire”, “The Good Wife”, “Royal Pains”, “Gossip Girl”, Sex and the City 2, Submissions Only. Recordings: Call Me Old Fashioned (solo album), An American in Paris, Evita, DRAG: The Musical, Death Takes a Holiday, Finian's Rainbow. @maxizpad

 

About Chicago

This year (and every year), the producers of Chicago are also celebrating the work of Broadway legend John Kander, who co-wrote the score to Chicago with the late Fred Ebb. Mr. Kander has the distinction of having had a show running on Broadway every season for the last 50 years. He has had presence on Broadway since 1959 when he earned his first credit as the dance music arranger and rehearsal pianist on Gypsy.
 
With a legendary book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander and lyrics by Fred Ebb, Chicago is now the #1 longest-running American musical in Broadway history.
 
The current cast of Chicago features Charlotte d’Amboise as Roxie Hart, Kimberly Marable as Velma Kelly, Ryan Silverman as Billy Flynn, Lili Thomas as Matron “Mama” Morton, Raymond Bokhour as Amos Hart and R. Lowe as Mary Sunshine. The cast also includes David Bushman, Christine Cornish, Jennnifer Dunne, Jessica Ernest, Jeff Gorti, Arian Keddell, Mary Claire King, Marty Lawson, Joseph London, Barrett Martin, Sharon Moore, Drew Nellessen, Denny Paschall, Khori Michele Petinaud, Angel Reda, Jermaine R. Rembert, Michael Scirrotto, and Colt Adam Weiss.
 
Produced by Barry and Fran Weissler, Chicago is the winner of six 1997 Tony Awards including Best Musical Revival and the Grammy Award for Best Musical Cast Recording.
 
Directed by Tony Award winner Walter Bobbie and choreographed by Tony Award winner Ann Reinking, Chicago features set design by Tony Award winner John Lee Beatty, costume design by Tony Award winner William Ivey Long, lighting design by Tony Award winner Ken Billington, sound design by Tony Award winner Scott Lehrer, casting by ARC/Duncan Stewart, CSA & Patrick Maravilla and Executive Producer Alecia Parker.
 
Set amidst the razzle-dazzle decadence of the 1920s, Chicago is the story of Roxie Hart, a housewife and nightclub dancer who murders her on-the-side lover after he threatens to walk out on her. Desperate to avoid conviction, she dupes the public, the media and her rival cellmate, Velma Kelly, by hiring Chicago’s slickest criminal lawyer to transform her malicious crime into a barrage of sensational headlines, the likes of which might just as easily be ripped from today's tabloids.
 

Performance Schedule

Mondays at 7pm, Tuesdays at 7pm, Thursdays at 7pm, Fridays at 8pm, Saturdays at 2:30pm & 8pm, Sundays at 2pm & 7pm
 
Special added Holiday shows include: Friday November 24th @ 2:30pm, Wednesday December 27th @ 2pm & 7pm, and Friday December 29th @ 2:30pm, Wednesday March 27th @ 2pm & 7pm, Wednesday July 3rd @ 2pm & 7pm.
 

Photo credit: Chris Ruetten




2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES

1
Max Clayton to Join CHICAGO on Broadway as Fred Casely in November Photo
Max Clayton to Join CHICAGO on Broadway as Fred Casely in November

From River City to Cook County! The Broadway company of the Tony Award-winning, record-breaking hit musical Chicago will welcome Broadway veteran Max Clayton in the role of “Fred Casely.”

2
Max von Essen to Join CHICAGO on Broadway as Billy Flynn in November Photo
Max von Essen to Join CHICAGO on Broadway as Billy Flynn in November

Get the latest news on CHICAGO as Max von Essen takes on the role of Billy Flynn on Broadway this November.

3
CHICAGO Releases New Block of Tickets Through September 1 Photo
CHICAGO Releases New Block of Tickets Through September 1

A new block of tickets is now on sale through September 1, 2024 for the Tony Award-winning, record-breaking hit musical Chicago at the Ambassador Theatre. Learn more about the show and how to get tickets here!

4
Photos: First Look at Lili Thomas as Matron Mama Morton in CHICAGO Photo
Photos: First Look at Lili Thomas as Matron Mama Morton in CHICAGO

Get a first look at  Lili Thomas as Matron Mama Morton in Chicago on Broadway!

Buy at the Theatre Shop T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More

Chicago Magnet Chicago Magnet
Chicago Lapel Pin Chicago Lapel Pin

More Hot Stories For You

TITANIQUE Cancels Performances Through October 30 Due to 'Facility Issues'TITANIQUE Cancels Performances Through October 30 Due to 'Facility Issues'
OUR TOWN Will Return to Broadway in 2024, Directed by Kenny LeonOUR TOWN Will Return to Broadway in 2024, Directed by Kenny Leon
Richard Dreyfuss is Unhappy With How He is Portrayed in THE SHARK IS BROKENRichard Dreyfuss is Unhappy With How He is Portrayed in THE SHARK IS BROKEN
Joy Woods, Ryan Vasquez & More to Star in THE NOTEBOOK on BroadwayJoy Woods, Ryan Vasquez & More to Star in THE NOTEBOOK on Broadway

Videos

Photos & Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 Tour Video
Photos & Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 Tour
Songwriting Team For WATER FOR ELEPHANTS Performs 'Anywhere' Video
Songwriting Team For WATER FOR ELEPHANTS Performs 'Anywhere'
Watch WICKED Perform 'One Short Day' on GMA Video
Watch WICKED Perform 'One Short Day' on GMA
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
SHUCKED
GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
WICKED
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD

Recommended For You