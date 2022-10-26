Matt Doyle to Join LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS as 'Seymour' in November

Little Shop of Horrors, now in its third florid year Off-Broadway, will welcome Tony Award Winner Matt Doyle (Company, The Book of Mormon) to Skid Row as 'Seymour' beginning November 15. Doyle joins the musical's murderers' row of talented stars, including Tony Award winner Lena Hall (Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Kinky Boots) as Audrey, and Tony Award Nominee Brad Oscar (Something Rotten!, The Producers) as Mushnik. Little Shop of Horrors is currently playing at Westside Theatre (407 W 43rd St, New York, NY).

Matt Doyle won the 2022 Tony Award for 'Best Featured Actor in a Musical' for his groundbreaking performance as 'Jamie' in the 2021 Broadway revival of Stephen Sondheim's Company. He additionally won Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Awards and received a Drama League Award nomination for his performance. He has previously starred on Broadway in the Tony-winning Musicals The Book of Mormon (as 'Elder Price') and Spring Awakening; 'Best Play' winner War Horse; and Bye Bye Birdie. Regionally, he starred in the world premiere of the Huey Lewis musical The Heart of Rock & Roll at the Old Globe Theater in San Diego; and played 'Melchoir' in the national tour of Spring Awakening. His Off-Broadway and regional credits include Sweeney Todd, West Side Story, A Clockwork Orange, Brooklynite, Giant, and Jasper in Deadland. On screen, he has appeared on CBS's "The Code", the original "Gossip Girl", the indie feature Private Romeo, and the short film The Albatross Cafe. Matt has performed at Carnegie Hall with the New York Pops, at symphonies across the country, and continues to headline a sold-out solo show throughout New York City.

Rounding out the current cast of Little Shop of Horrors are Tony Award Nominee Bryce Pinkham as Dr. Orin Scrivello, D.D.S. (through November 6), Aaron Arnell Harrington (RENT 25th Anniversary Tour) as The Voice of Audrey II, Lortel Award Nominee for her role in Little Shop Ari Groover (Tina) as Ronnette, Tiffany Renee Thompson as Crystal, Khadija Sankoh as Chiffon, Josh Daniel, Camryn Hampton, Michael Iannucci, Weston Chandler Long, Chelsea Turbin, and Teddy Yudain. Tony Award Nominee Rob McClure will play his final performance as Seymour on November 13. Broadway veteran Andrew Call (Rock of Ages, Groundhog Day) returns as Dr. Orin Scrivello, D.D.S., on November 8.

With a book and lyrics by Grammy and Academy Award winner Howard Ashman (The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast), and music by Tony and Academy Award winner Alan Menken (Aladdin, Newsies), the 2020 Drama League, Outer Critics Circle, and Drama Desk Award-winning Best Musical Revival of Little Shop of Horrors is directed by Tony Award winner Michael Mayer (Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Spring Awakening).

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS began previews at Westside Theatre on Tuesday, September 17, 2019, and opened to widespread critical acclaim on Thursday, October 17, 2019.

Following the theater industry's extended suspension of operations due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the production re-opened its doors on September 21, 2021, to sold-out audiences hungry for the thrill of live theater again.

Seymour is a down-on-his-luck florist with a crush on his co-worker Audrey. When he discovers a mysterious - and voracious - plant, suddenly Seymour and Audrey are thrust into an epic battle that will determine the fate of the entire human race. Little Shop of Horrors first premiered Off-Broadway in 1982, where it made audiences laugh, scream, and give up gardening for good. The musical has since catapulted into a global phenomenon, with productions across the world from Broadway to London's West End, to Asia and Australia - plus a hit 1986 film adaptation directed by Frank Oz that starred Rick Moranis, Ellen Greene and Steve Martin. Now, the musical has made its highly-anticipated return home to Off-Broadway, in an intimate new production directed by Michael Mayer that offers an unprecedented opportunity to get close - maybe too close - to an incredible plant with an insatiable appetite.

Mayer is joined on the Little Shop of Horrors creative team by Choreographer Ellenore Scott (Funny Girl, Mr. Saturday Night), Tony-nominated Scenic Designer Julian Crouch (Hedwig and the Angry Inch); Two-time Tony-winning Lighting Designer Bradley King (Hadestown, Natasha Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812); Emmy-winning Costume Designer Tom Broecker (Everyday Rapture); Tony-winning Sound Designer Jessica Paz (Hadestown); Emmy-nominated Puppet Designer Nicholas Mahon (Pyeongchang Olympics Opening Ceremony) and Hair and Makeup Designer Tommy Kurzman (My Fair Lady). Original puppet design is by Martin P. Robinson, Puppets are by Monkey Boys Productions, and Grammy nominee Will Van Dyke (Pretty Woman) serves as Music Supervisor, Orchestrator & Arranger.

This production of Little Shop of Horrors is the recipient of multiple theater awards and nominations including: four Outer Critics Circle Honors (Outstanding Revival, Outstanding Director: Michael Mayer, Outstanding Actor in a Musical: Jonathan Groff, and Outstanding Featured Actor in a Musical: Christian Borle); The Drama League Award for Outstanding Revival of a Musical, as well as, Distinguished Performance Nominations for Jonathan Groff and Christian Borle; two Drama Desk Awards for Outstanding Revival of a Musical and Outstanding Featured Actor in a Musical for Christian Borle, in addition to an Outstanding Actress nomination for Tammy Blanchard and Outstanding Scenic Design nomination for Julian Crouch; the Lortel Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Musical for Christian Borle, as well as, a Best Revival Nomination, an Outstanding Lead Actor nomination for Jonathan Groff and an Outstanding Supporting Actress nomination for Ari Groover; and a 2021 Grammy Award Nomination for Best Musical Theater Album.

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS is produced by Tom Kirdahy, Robert Ahrens, Hunter Arnold, Mickey Liddell, Caiola Productions, Curt Cronin, John Joseph, DDM Productions, DeSantis-Baugh Productions, Elizabeth Dewberry & Ali Ahmet Kocabiyik, Wendy Federman, Roy Furman, Deborah Green, Kayla Greenspan, Marguerite Hoffman, Sally Cade Holmes, Latitude Link, Seriff Productions, Silva Theatrical Group, and Eric Gelb/Oliver Roth. Casting is by Jim Carnahan, C.S.A./Jason Thinger, General Management is by Live Wire Theatrical/ Chris Aniello, Production Management is by Tinc Productions and Production Stage Management is by Ryan Gohsman.

The Westside Theatre and the producers of Little Shop of Horrors are committed to providing a safe and healthy environment for audiences, performers, and staff. All audience and staff members will be required to follow all CDC, NYS, NYC health guidelines, as well as those established by the production, at the time of performance. COVID protocols currently include mask enforcement for all guests, and vaccination verification for those seated in Row A of the venue. Please note that these guidelines are subject to change - for up-to-date information, visit http://westsidetheatre.com/covid-19/