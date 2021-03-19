Matt Doyle, Ali Stroker, Mandy Gonzalez, Leslie Uggams and More Join THE SETH CONCERT SERIES Lineup

A new lineup of stars has been announced for the coming months of The Seth Concert Series, the live weekly series based on Seth Rudetsky's international Broadway series that began at The Art House in Provincetown ten years ago.

The stars announced for April and May include Matt Doyle, Ali Stroker, Stephanie J. Block, Sebastian Arcelus, Mandy Gonzalez, Andrea McArdle, Christine Pedi, Laura Benanti, Linda Benanti, and Leslie Uggams.

Matt Doyle, star of Broadway's new revival of Company, as well as Spring Awakening, War Horse and The Book of Mormon, makes his series debut on April 4. Ali Stroker, Tony Award winner for the 2019 revival of Oklahoma and star of Deaf West's revival of Spring Awakening on Broadway debuts in the series on April 11. Stephanie J. Block, Tony Award winner in 2019 for The Cher Show and Tony nominee for The Mystery of Edwin Drood and Falsettos, and husband Sebastian Arcelus, star of Netflix' House of Cards, CBS TV's Madam Secretary and Broadway's Elf, perform together on April 18. Mandy Gonzalez, star of Lin-Manuel Miranda's Broadway hits Hamilton and In The Heights, makes her series bow on April 25. Andrea McArdle, Broadway's famed original Annie, who became the youngest performer ever nominated for a Best Actress Tony Award, and star of Starlight Express, Beauty and the Beast and Les Misérables on Broadway, will make her series debut on May 2. Christine Pedi, star of Broadway's Chicago, Talk Radio and Little Me and daily host of SiriusXM Radio's On Broadway channel will bow in the series May 9, Laura Benanti, Tony Award winner for Gypsy and 5 time Tony nominated Broadway star of She Loves Me, Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown, Into The Woods, and Swing, will debut in the series alongside her mother, accomplished actress and singer on and off Broadway, Linda Benanti, on May 16. And Leslie Uggams, Tony and Emmy Award winning star of Hallelujah, Baby!, King Hedley II, Thoroughly Modern Millie on Broadway and television's Roots, Fantasy, and Empire, who will make her anticipated series debut on May 23.

Also, as previously announced, Jackie Hoffman, award-winning Broadway star of Hairspray, On The Town, and The Addams Family, and Emmy nominated star of FX's Feud: Betty and Joan debuts on March 21, and Ashley Spencer, who has starred on Broadway as Sandy in Grease and Amber in Hairspray, returns to the series with special guest Kara Lindsay on March 28.

For additional information and to purchase tickets, please visit https://events.broadwayworld.com/.

Hosted by beloved musical director and Sirius XM Star Seth Rudetsky, the series' first event took place on May 31, 2020 and featured Tony Award-winning actress Kelli O'Hara. The series to-date has since featured intimate conversations and incredible musical moments with Audra McDonald, Jeremy Jordan, Jessie Mueller, Lea Salonga, Megan Hilty, Norm Lewis, Cheyenne Jackson, Liz Callaway, Stephanie J. Block, Melissa Errico, Rachel Bay Jones, Sierra Boggess, Karen Olivo, Judy Kuhn, Orfeh & Andy Karl, Beth Leavel, Keala Settle, LaChanze, Beth Malone, Lillias White, Patti Murin & Colin Donnell, Ana Gasteyer, James Monroe Iglehart, Adam Pascal, Kerry Butler, Alex Brightman, Wayne Brady, Jessica Vosk, Ashley Spencer, Christy Altomare, and Laura Osnes, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Eva Noblezada, and Emily Skinner.

Each weekly show premieres live on Sunday afternoons at the new time of 3:00 PM EST with a one-time rebroadcast on Sunday nights at 8:00 PM EST, except where otherwise noted. Tickets are available at https://events.broadwayworld.com/ for $25.00 each. As a limited time offer only, early bird $20 tickets for each of the April - May shows are available through Tuesday, March 23. Premium VIP tickets that include "behind-the-scenes" access to the artists' soundcheck are also now on sale for most of the April and May lineup's shows.

Also, a Student Discount is now available for all shows announced in The Seth Concert Series, providing an additional 40% discount to registered students with a .edu email address by using the code STUDENT when signing up for a BroadwayWorld account.