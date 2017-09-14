Welcome Back to Oz! Mary Kate Morrissey to Star as 'Elphaba' in WICKED Tour

The Wicked Tour will welcome Mary Kate Morrissey as Elphaba, beginning Tuesday, September 26th at the Aronoff Center in Cincinnati, OH.

Morrissey returns to the tour, where she was the Elphaba standby in 2016. Internationally, she has starred in Hair as Sheila. Her Off-Broadway credits include David Byrne's Joan of Arc: Into the Fire at the Public Theater and Tamar of the River by Prospect Theater Company. In addition, Morrissey has been featured in Elmer Gantry at Signature Theatre, Lizzie: The Musical at Portland Center Stage, Little Women at Syracuse Stage and the workshop of Fun Home at Sundance Lab.

The current touring company also features Ginna Claire Mason (Glinda), Isabel Keating (Madame Morrible), Tom McGowan (The Wizard), Harry Bouvy (Doctor Dillamond), Catherine Charlebois (Nessarose), Jon Robert Hall (Fiyero), Sam Seferian (Boq) and Chelsea Emma Franko (Standby for Elphaba), with Allison Bailey, Kerry Blanchard, Beka Burnham, Lauren Cannon, Michael Di Liberto, Michael Drolet, Ryan Patrick Farrell, Lisa Finegold, Napoleon W. Gladney, Sara Gonzales, Lauren Haughton, Chris Jarosz, John Krause, Kelly Lafarga, Melissa LeGaspi, Chase Madigan, Tiffany Rae Mallari, Matt Meigs, Olivia Polci, Anthony Sagaria, Wayne Schroder, Tregoney Shepherd, Ben Susak and Justin Wirick.

Mary Kate Morrissey will join the Wicked Tour in conjunction with the third week of performances in Cincinnati. The engagement runs through Sunday, October 15. Tickets are available at cincinnatiarts.org.

Since opening in 2003, Wicked has been performed in over 100 cities in 15 countries around the world (U.S., Canada, United Kingdom, Ireland, Japan, Germany, Holland, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, South Korea, The Philippines, China, Mexico, and Brazil) and has thus far been translated into six languages: Japanese, German, Dutch, Spanish, Korean, and Portuguese. The musical has amassed nearly $4.5 billion in global sales and has been seen by over 53 million people worldwide.

With a thrilling score that includes the hits "Defying Gravity," "Popular" and "For Good," Wicked has been hailed by The New York Times as "the defining musical of the decade," and by Time Magazine as "a magical Broadway musical with brains, heart, and courage."

The Broadway sensation Wicked looks at what happened in the Land of Oz...but from a different angle. Long before Dorothy arrives, there is another young woman, born with emerald-green skin, who is smart, fiery, misunderstood, and possessing an extraordinary talent. When she meets a bubbly blonde who is exceptionally popular, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships...until the world decides to call one "good," and the other one "wicked."

Based on the novel by Gregory Maguire, Wicked has music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz, and a book by Winnie Holzman. The production is directed by Joe Mantello with musical staging by Wayne Cilento. Wicked is produced by Marc Platt, Universal Pictures, The Araca Group, Jon B. Platt and David Stone.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

