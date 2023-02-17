Marvin Allen and Craig Padilla Release 'WEATHERING THE STORM' Album

The borders of conceivable electronic music have just been re-extended yet deeper into uncharted territory, with Weathering the Storm, the slow strata are all in contrast with the rhythm of strange metallic and spectral winds. Find your bliss in the rhythm and the celestial harmonies of each phenomenal journey with early psychedelia and unparalleled use of sequencers, revisiting the 1970's electronic technology into that old place where there is no up or down, there is only near and far, a series of explorations of distant territories, and winning combinations of burning electric guitar craft with icy synthetics.

Weathering the Storm is the highly-anticipated third collaboration by electronic ambient veteran Craig Padilla and guitar virtuoso Marvin Allen, on Spotted Peccary Music (SPM). Like their two prior releases, Toward the Horizon and Strange Gravity, this latest project - the third of a trilogy - sees Padilla and Allen building a dreamlike and dramatic electronic music landscape that only they could create together. Fans of Tangerine Dream, YES, and Klaus Schulze will find plenty of new sounds to love. Weathering the Storm is out now; listen or buy at https://orcd.co/weathering-the-storm, on SpottedPeccary.com and on Bandcamp at https://padilla-allen.bandcamp.com/.

Weathering the Storm is a hypnotic fusion of early progressive rock and modern electronic ambient production, influenced by their love of '70s "krautrock." The krautrock sound is truly unique, with long meditative electronic vibrations that really do seem to come from another planet. There is an extraterrestrial form to the constantly developing styles of electronic music, the bands resulting from this amazing time might include Ash Ra Tempel, Tangerine Dream, Yes, ELP, Utopia, Can, Faust, Neu, Cluster, Klaus Schulze, and so many more.

Using very little studio trickery, the duo went "old school" on the first few songs. For the epic 18+ minute first track, "The Prodigal Sun," Allen played rhythm guitar to complement the main sequence, and overdubbed lead guitar. Padilla contributed an organ sound and his analog modular synth, as well as some classic effects, much like the musicians of that '70s era would have used.

On "Aquatic," Padilla and Allen incorporate found sounds-wind and thunder from a growing tornado, trucks roaring down a wet road, rainfall-into a Tangerine Dream-inspired texture of reversed piano and organ. The track was originally a tribute to Edgar Froese's 1974 title track to the album Aqua. "There's a distinctive energy on this track," exclaims Padilla. "Marvin and I both got a rare text from the EBS (Emergency Broadcasting System) for a tornado warning, and were mesmerized by the funnel cloud forming; we got lost in the beauty of it before realizing what was the smarter thing to do. Somehow, Marvin had the wherewithal to take his recording equipment out and capture the weather sounds that you'll hear on this track."

The album premiered two weeks ago on Star's End Radio hosted by Chuck Van Zyl, who also reviewed the album, noting, "With each passing piece we become exposed to different intensities of mood and variations in tone. From bright motion-filled sonic landscapes and blissed-out plush textures, to overcast hollows of twilight realms, Padilla and Allen guide us safely through their well-crafted thought zones. Moving between the soothing, the unsettling, and the fiery, Weathering the Storm coaxes raindrops of melodic narrative from storm clouds of harmonic drama - playing out as a thousand beautiful dreams burn softly within."

The album is not only completes a trilogy in sonic stylings, but also in visual storytelling; all three of Padilla and Allen's collaborations feature the iconic Umbrella Girl on the cover. Theories abound, but one might say she represents all of us looking for our own way of existence amidst the chaos of the world. She is an open-minded seeker, and these soundscapes are her explorations. The artists will discuss the concept alongside Daniel Pipitone, Spotted Peccary's creative design chief, on an upcoming podcast episode of Tones and Drones.

All music on Weathering the Storm was composed, performed and produced by Craig Padilla (synthesizers, sequencers, and drum programming) and Marvin Allen (guitars and homemade Theremin); it was recorded and mixed by Craig Padilla.

Mastered by Ben Cox, the album is available as a physical CD with creative design by Daniel Pipitone, and, as 24-BIT Audiophile, CD Quality Lossless Download, and MP3 streaming formats that can be found at https://orcd.co/weathering-the-storm. CD formats are available at Amazon, SpottedPeccary.com, and https://ambientelectronic.bandcamp.com/

Spotted Peccary Music will live stream Weathering the Storm throughout the day of release on its 24-7-365 streaming and live chat channel SPMLive: https://linktr.ee/ambientelectronic.tv

Tracklist

1 The Prodigal Sun 18:55

2 A Matter of Time Part 1 3:03

3 Aquatic 7:45

4 Sunflowers in the Wind 4:37

5 Weathering the Storm 10:12

6 A Matter of Time Part 2 1:46

7 Onwards and Upwards 8:59

8 Liquid Heaven Part 2 5:56

With more than 40 releases over the course of his prolific career, Craig Padilla has proven to be a driving force in the current electronic music scene. Never letting technology overcome the humanity in his compositions, he creates electronic music that is rooted in tradition while still sounding new, interesting and fresh. Craig has always endeavored to create engaging musical landscapes as experiences to be treasured and played indefinitely.

Marvin Allen is a northern California based multi-instrumentalist, singer-songwriter, performer, and music educator. As an accomplished musician, he has lent his talents to numerous jingles, recording sessions, and short film soundtracks for many years. He also co-founded the Shasta Blues Society and continues to mentor many talented youth. https://spottedpeccary.com/artists/craig-padilla-and-marvin-allen/

Portland-based Spotted Peccary Music is North America's finest independent record label with a focus on deep, vast and introspective soundscapes. For over three decades, the artists of Spotted Peccary have been on a mission to develop, produce, publish and release ultra-high-quality, deep-listening experiences that engage the listener and exceed expectations. Every release is carefully prepared in a variety of high quality formats from MP3 to high-res studio masters. Explore more than 165 titles and 45 artists released over 37 years of excellence at www.SpottedPeccary.com and www.AmbientElectronic.com.

