Martita Goshen's EARTHWORKS Comes to Paul Taylor Studio

MARTITA GOSHEN'S EARTHWORKS presents the premiere of 'BETWEEN HEAVEN AND EARTH' inspired by the legacy of the great American race horse Barbaro and his nation.

Choreography/Dancers: Martita Goshen with Annmaria Mazzini, Grace Ho, Patricia Ruiz, Ioanna Ioannides, Richard Kilfoil Photography: Jim Coarse Lighting Design: Aaron Copp

Thursday & Friday, June 13 & 14 at 8 PM (opening night Benefit tickets $50, includes reception) The Scripps Studio (top floor of the Paul Taylor Studio), 551 Grand Street

Tickets: $20

Reservations: 212.868.4444 or www.smarttix.com



Martita Goshen, known not only for her dancing and choreography, but also for her work as a conservationist, will premiere Between Heaven and Earth, a continuation of the odyssey inspired by the legacy of the great American racehorse Barbaro. Two performances, June 13 & 14 at 8 PM, at the Scripps Studio, top floor of the Paul Taylor Dance Studio, 551 Grand Street.

Goshen is known for her works inspired by the environment and the animal world, having created moving works about whales, elephants, and horses, most specifically Barbaro, who died tragically. Over ten years ago, the choreographer became interested in horses and thoroughbred racing. Never one to pursue her passions half-heartedly, Martita delved into that world, discovering the nobility, intelligence, greatness and goodness of Barbaro and other magnificent racehorses.

Noted Martita: "This new work continues the odyssey I began twelve years ago, inspired by the short life and profound legacy of Barbaro, known for his fluid poetry in motion, his deep well of character in handling his tragic accident and demise. He is a star to behold. His talent and athleticism still inspires - it is its own truth and beauty. We all carry deep stories and are here to listen and learn. Horses are sentinels to the natural order - the entire animal kingdom reflects heaven's mirror."

Martita Goshen's work is influenced by her childhood upbringing with the indigenous peoples of Uruguay and Brazil, as the daughter of a U.S. diplomat. There she was profoundly influenced by the dance and music that were part of the village life, and the people's love and reverence for nature. Over the years she has created dances and workshops to inspire respect for nature and wildlife all over the world. Her company, Earthworks, has performed around the U.S. and toured to London, Paris, Lisbon, South Africa, Denmark, Greece, Ireland, Canada, Hawaii,and more. Earthwork's performances have often taken place in connection with such organizations as Greenpeace, the Cousteau Society, the Animal Welfare Institute, and the Center for Environmental Education. She has also collaborated on many projects under the theme of Vanishing Homelands with unique artists, including Glen Velez, Jamie Bernstein, and writer/naturalist Barry Lopez.





