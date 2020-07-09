Mark Morris Dance Group Hosts Live Online Listening Parties

As theaters remain closed, the Mark Morris Dance Group (MMDG) continues to connect with audiences through interactive online programming this summer. Its newest offering is a series of free, livestreamed Listening Parties with Mark Morris and Colin Fowler, MMDG Music Director. The first event will stream Thursday, July 23 at 8:00 pm ET, with subsequent events on August 13 and September 17.

During the Listening Parties, Morris and Fowler will delve into music of different genres and eras and take questions from the audience. Viewers may submit questions in advance or during the event. Morris and Fowler will play several short selections of music around a specific theme, each followed by an interactive discussion. Complete recordings will be available as Spotify playlists after each event.

The theme of the July 23 Listening Party is Music from the Movies. Alfred Hitchcock said, "If it's a good movie, the sound could go off and the audience would still have a pretty clear idea of what was going on."-the opposite of what Balanchine said about ballet. Morris and Fowler will discuss their perspectives on film music and explore some of the greatest contributions to this genre as masterworks in their own right. Registration for this event will be available starting Thursday, July 16.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, MMDG has cancelled all in-person programming until further notice. Listening Parties with Mark Morris and Colin Fowler are its latest digital offering, joining archival video collections of Mark Morris' earlier works, remotely created videodances, live and on-demand video classes, excerpts from performances, documentaries, interviews with Morris and dancers, and behind-the-scenes features.

For more information visit: https://markmorrisdancegroup.org/event/listening-parties-with-mark-morris-and-colin-fowler-music-from-the-movies/

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You