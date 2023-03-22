Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Margo Brown Celebrates Album Release With Two Shows in New York

Performances are on May 9 and 10.

Mar. 22, 2023  

Vocalist Margo Brown will celebrate the release of her romantic debut recording, Forever Me with Love, with two shows in May at Don't Tell Mama in Manhattan.

Margo Brown is the 2022 Broadway World Award Winner for Best Duo Show, You're Nothing Without Me, with Lisa Dellarossa, and a 2018 Broadway World Award Winner (Best Debut Show) for Margo Sings Mercer.

Margo will be accompanied by Music Director Jon Weber on piano and Steve Doyle on Bass. The show is directed by Tanya Moberly.

Show dates are May 9th and 10th at 7PM at the legendary theater district cabaret, Don't Tell Mama, which is a CASH ONLY ROOM.

There is a music charge of $20 per person and $20 per person minimum (must include two drinks). There is a light food menu available.

Forever Me with Love is a collection of love songs from the Great American Songbook, including works by The Bergmans, The Gershwins, Jerome Kern and more. There are twelve tracks expertly arranged by Phil Hinton and recorded at Phil Hinton Studios in Ft. Lauderdale, FL. The recording is available now on Amazon, iTunes and all streaming platforms as well as directly from Margo Brown at www.margobrownentertainment.com

Margo Brown has appeared at Jazz at Lincoln Center, Don't Tell Mama and The Metropolitan Room in New York City. She also appears in various nightclubs, theatres and private venues across the country, and is also an actress who has appeared in series TV including Burn Notice, Graceland, Bloodlines, The Glades and Rock of Ages, as well as commercials.

Established in 1982, Don't Tell Mama is celebrating over 40 years as a world famous entertainment destination. Located on renowned Restaurant Row in the heart of New York's theater district, don't tell mama is one-of-a-kind - a veritable nightlife mall with four individual spaces: a piano bar, a restaurant and 2 separate cabaret showrooms: a cineplex of cabaret!




