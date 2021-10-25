Manhattan Theatre Club Announces Extension for MORNING SUN

Click Here for More Articles on Morning Sun

Manhattan Theatre Club announced today that the world premiere of Morning Sun, written by Tony Award winner Simon Stephens, directed by Drama Desk Award winner Lila Neugebauer, and starring Tony Award winner Blair Brown, four-time Emmy Award winner Edie Falco, and Tony Award nominee Marin Ireland, will extend for two additional weeks of performances at New York City Center - Stage I (131 West 55th Street). The production, which opens next Wednesday, November 3, will now play through Sunday, December 19.

Tickets for the extension are on sale now.

Blair Brown (Copenhagen, "Orange Is the New Black"), Edie Falco ("The Sopranos," Frankie and Johnny...), and Marin Ireland (Reasons to Be Pretty) form a powerhouse trio of stars in this deeply felt, gorgeously imagined new play by Tony winner Simon Stephens (Heisenberg, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time). In Greenwich Village a generation or so ago, the city is alive. Joni Mitchell sings, friends and lovers come and go, and the regulars change at the White Horse Tavern. As 50 years pass, one woman's life is revealed in all its complexity, mystery and possibility in this enthralling world premiere about mothers and daughters, beginnings and endings in New York City. Directing is Lila Neugebauer (The Waverly Gallery).

The creative team includes dots (scenic design), Kaye Voyce (costume design), Lap Chi Chu (lighting design), Lee Kinney and Daniel Kluger (sound design), Daniel Kluger (original music), and Tom Watson (hair & wig design). Laura Smith is the Production Stage Manager.

Morning Sun was commissioned by MTC through the Bank of America New Play Program.

Morning Sun runs approximately 1 hour 40 minutes with no intermission.

HEALTH AND SAFETY INFORMATION

MTC at New York City Center is committed to following the latest health and safety protocols established by the CDC, local government, and unions. Proof of vaccination and a valid I.D. will be required to enter the theatre at New York City Center. Masks must be worn at all times. For more specific information go to: https://www.nycitycenter.org/plan-your-visit/health-safety-and-ticket-policies/. Protocols for performances after November 1 will be announced at a later date.

TICKETING INFORMATION

Tickets for Morning Sun can be purchased online at www.nycitycenter.org, by calling 212-581-1212, or by visiting the New York City Center box office (131 West 55th Street).

MTC SUBSCRIPTIONS AND PATRON MEMBERSHIPS

Subscriptions to MTC's new season of plays are now available by calling Subscriber Services at 212-399-3030 or going to www.Manhattantheatreclub.com/subscribe.

To sign up for MTC's "30 Under 35" program, offering $30 tickets for theatregoers age 35 and under, visit www.manhattantheatreclub.com/30under35/.

PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE:

Â·WEEK OF OCTOBER 25: Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday at 7PM; Friday and Saturday at 8PM; Matinees on Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday at 2PM.

Â·WEEK OF NOVEMBER 1: Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday at 7PM; Friday and Saturday at 8PM; Matinees on Saturday and Sunday at 2PM. The opening night performance on Wednesday, November 3 is at 7PM.

Â·WEEK OF NOVEMBER 8: Tuesday and Wednesday at 7PM; Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 8PM; Matinees on Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday at 2PM.

Â·WEEK OF NOVEMBER 15: Tuesday and Thursday at 7PM; Wednesday, Friday and Saturday at 8PM; Matinees on Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday at 2PM.

Â·WEEK OF NOVEMBER 22: Monday, Tuesday and Sunday at 7PM; Friday and Saturday at 8PM; Matinees on Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday at 2PM.

Â·WEEK OF NOVEMBER 29: Tuesday and Wednesday at 7PM; Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 8PM; Matinees on Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday at 2PM.

Â·WEEKS OF DECEMBER 6 and 13: Tuesday-Thursday at 7PM; Friday and Saturday at 8PM; Matinees on Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday at 2PM.