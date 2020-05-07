Manhattan Concert Productions Will Present JEKYLL & HYDE, Directed by Tony Yazbeck, in February 2021

Manhattan Concert Productions (MCP) has announced the eleventh installment of its Broadway Series: the critically-acclaimed musical Jekyll & Hyde for one night only in Lincoln Center's David Geffen Hall.

Following the success of the 50th Anniversary Celebration of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat earlier this year, Manhattan Concert Productions returns to bring Frank Wildhorn's popular score back to life.

Tony Award nominee Tony Yazbeck (Stage Director) and Grammy Award winner Jason Howland (Music Director) will lead this concert performance of Jekyll & Hyde on February 14, 2021 at 8:00pm featuring a chorus of over 200 singers from across the United States, a star-studded cast and creative team, and the outstanding New York City Chamber Orchestra.

Based on Robert Louis Stevenson's classic thriller, Jekyll & Hyde is the gripping tale of a brilliant mind gone horrifically awry, set to a powerful score by Grammy and Tony-nominated Frank Wildhorn with book and lyrics by Grammy-winning Leslie Bricusse. The story follows Dr. Henry Jekyll, a physician whose experiments with human personality create an evil and murderous counterpart. A devoted man of science, he is driven to find a chemical breakthrough that can solve some of mankind's most challenging medical dilemmas. Rebuffed by the powers that be, he decides to make himself the subject of his own experimental treatments, accidentally unleashing his inner demons along with the man that the world would come to know as Mr. Hyde.

Tickets for Jekyll & Hyde will go on sale this summer. Cast and creative team announcements to follow.

Jekyll & Hyde will join MCP's previous Broadway Series concert performances which include Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat (2020), The Scarlet Pimpernel (2019), Broadway Classics in Concert (2018), Crazy for You (2017), The Secret Garden (2016), Parade (2015), Titanic (2014), Broadway Classics in Concert (2013) and Ragtime (2013).





