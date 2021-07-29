Mandy Patinkin and Bernadette Peters Will Join a Digital Conversation With Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine Next Week

Award winning stars of Sunday In the Park With George, Mandy Patinkin and Bernadette Peters, will be special guests at the intimate digital conversation event with Tony Award-winning playwright and director James Lapine and composer Stephen Sondheim. Moderated by award winning actress Christine Baranski, who was in the original off-Broadway production of Sunday In The Park With George at Playwrights Horizons, the evening will celebrate the release of Lapine's new book Putting It Together: How Stephen Sondheim and I created "Sunday In The Park With George" (Farrar, Straus, and Giroux). Putting It Together is being released the day of this event - August 3, 2021, and The Town Hall's virtual conversation begins at 7PM EST.

In Putting It Together, Lapine tells the story of Sunday in the Park with George, the first of his collaborations with Sondheim. The new book takes a behind-the-scenes look at the making of this iconic musical and chronicles the two-year odyssey of its creation.

On August 3, Lapine and Sondheim will come together to discuss Putting It Together and the Pulitzer Prize-winning musical that commenced their decades-long working relationship. Patinkin and Peters will also be on hand to share their memories of this groundbreaking musical.

Tickets prices are as follows, and are available at www.TheTownHall.org:

$45 ticket/book bundle for domestic audiences.

$60 ticket/book bundle for international audiences.

$25 ticket for livestream without book.

"The Town Hall is so excited to have the two original stars of Sunday In The Park With George, Mandy Patinkin and Bernadette Peters share in this very special evening with James Lapine, Stephen Sondheim and Christine Baranski," said Artistic Director Melay Araya. "Viewers can expect some fun behind the scenes stories during the creation and run of the show, and witness the reunion of these five theater icons."

In 1982, James Lapine, at the beginning of his career as a playwright and director, met Stephen Sondheim, nineteen years his senior and already a legendary Broadway composer and lyricist. Shortly thereafter, the two decided to write a musical inspired by Georges Seurat's nineteenth-century painting A Sunday Afternoon on the Island of La Grande Jatte.

Through conversations between Lapine and Sondheim, as well as most of the production team, and with a treasure trove of personal photographs, sketches, script notes, and sheet music, the two Broadway icons lift the curtain on their beloved musical. Putting It Together is a deeply personal remembrance of their collaboration and friend - ship and the highs and lows of that journey, one that resulted in the beloved Pulitzer Prize-winning classic.