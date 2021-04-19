Mandy Gonzalez, Brittney Johnson & More Streaming This Week on BroadwayWorld Events - April 19 - April 25

BroadwayWorld Events is bringing you incredible talent right into your home!

From the Seth Concert Series, The Space, and more, you can always find an entertaining stream that is one click away on BroadwayWorld Events!

See what's coming up for the week of April 19.

April 19 at 7pm ET - Masterclass with Kerry Butler

Learn how to act a song, song analysis, how to belt in a healthy way, acting the song, and more! Work on scenes and monologues as well as audition technique. Q&A time (last 30 minutes) can also be used to chat about the business, career coaching and discuss college/training.

Tickets are on sale for those wishing to audit (observe only) the class. Those participants will not be able to interact with Kerry, or perform for her, but may submit questions for her to answer during the Q&A.

April 25 at 2pm ET - Masterclass with Brittney Johnson

Brittney teaches acting through song, monologue and scene work. Brittney Johnson is an accomplished Broadway actress. She translates her experience in the industry into workshops, masterclasses, and speaking engagements to better prepare students and industry professionals for all the facets of life as a Performing Artist. The final half hour will include a Q&A with the opportunity for participants to ask questions.

Tickets are also on sale for those wishing to audit (observe only) the class. Those participants will not be able to interact with Brittney, or perform for her, but may submit questions for her to answer during the Q&A.

April 25 at 3pm ET and 8pm ET - The Seth Concert Series

Seth Rudetsky's internationally acclaimed Broadway concert series that first began in Provincetown at The Art House in 2011 will debut as a weekly virtual series entitled The Seth Concert Series. In its new format, the series will continue to offer viewers a seamless mix of behind-the-scenes stories prompted by Rudetsky's insightful, funny and revealing questions - and the music from the artists' stellar careers. This week's guest is Mandy Gonzalez!

