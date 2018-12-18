Make A Joyful Noise! Tony Winner Cynthia Erivo Signs With Verve Records

Get ready for some new music from Emmy, Grammy, and Tony Award winner Cynthia Erivo. According to Billboard, Cynthia Erivo has signed to Verve Records and plans to start on a new album in 2019.

"I am thrilled to be part of a label that has housed some of the greatest voices of our time," Erivo told Billboard. " I cannot wait to begin this journey!"

"Cynthia Erivo has a voice like no other, and we are proud to have her join the pantheon of Verve's greatest vocalists including Ella Fitzgerald, Billie Holiday, and Nina Simone," said Danny Bennett, president & CEO of Verve Label Group, in a statement. "Clearly, Cynthia has proven she is an artistic talent that is capable of accomplishing anything she puts her mind to, and we look forward to joining her on this creative journey. "

Erivo is a Tony®, Emmy®, and Grammy® Award-winning actress who burst onto West End and Broadway stages in "The Color Purple" and has taken the big screen by storm. Mostly recently, Erivo starred in two major films for 20th Century Fox: Drew Goddard's "Bad Times at the El Royale" and Steve McQueen's "Widows." Upcoming, Erivo will be seen in Doug Liman's the highly anticipated sci-fi thriller, "Chaos Walking" and she recently wrapped production for both John Ridley's "Needle in a Timestack" and on Kasi Lemmons' "Harriet," where she will bring the legacy of Harriet Tubman to the big screen.

Erivo made her Broadway debut reprising her starring role as 'Celie' in the critically acclaimed revival of "The Color Purple." She first played the role in 2013 at London's Menier Chocolate Factoryand her performance on Broadway earned her several awards, including the Tony Award® for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical, a Grammy award® as a principal soloist on original cast recording of "The Color Purple" (Best Musical Theater Album), a Daytime Emmy Award® for Outstanding Musical Performance in a Daytime Program, the Drama Desk Award®, Theatre World®, and Outer Critics Circle Awards®.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos

