Major Attaway, Michael Berresse and More Join Encores! Production of MACK & MABEL
New York City Center today announced complete casting for the Encores! production of Mack & Mabel. Joining previously announced cast members Douglas Sills as Mack Sennett and Alexandra Socha as Mabel Normand are Major Attaway (Fatty Arbuckle), Michael Berresse (William Desmond Taylor), Lilli Cooper (Lottie Ames), Ben Fankhauser (Frank Wyman), Jordan Gelber (Mr. Kessel), Evan Kasprzak (Freddy), Raymond J. Lee (Andy), Kevin Ligon (Eddie), Janet Noh (Ella), and Allen Lewis Rickman (Mr. Bauman).
The ensemble includes Alex Julian Aquilino, Matt Bauman, Maria Briggs, Julian R. Decker, Sara Esty, Paige Faure, Haley Fish, Leslie Donna Flesner, Garett Hawe, Leah Horowitz, Matt Moisey, Madison Stratton, Diana Vaden, Jacob Keith Watson, Kristen Beth Williams, Darius Wright, Joy Woods, and Richard Riaz Yoder.
A love letter to the silent film era, Mack & Mabel tells the story of Mack Sennett (Sills) and his first great discovery and muse, the comedienne Mabel Normand (Socha). Mack makes Mabel a star, but Mack's insatiable drive to succeed coupled with Mabel's natural vulnerability-the key to her audience appeal-turns their love affair into a high wire act with no net. The long-cherished score by Jerry Herman includes standards "Time Heals Everything" and "I Won't Send Roses," as well as numbers like "Look What Happened to Mabel" and "Movies Were Movies"-performed by Sills and Socha in Hey, Look Me Over! as part of the Encores! 2018 season-which showcase the sunny, irresistible melodies for which the composer of Hello, Dolly! and Mame is so justly celebrated. Directed and choreographed by Josh Rhodes with Encores! Music Director Rob Berman leading The Encores! Orchestra, Mack & Mabel is dedicated to the memory of Jerry Herman.
The production runs for seven performances at New York City Center from Feb 19 - 23.
Information:
Encores!
Mack & Mabel
February 19 - 23, 2020
Wed & Thu 7:30pm, Fri 8pm, Sat 2 & 8pm, Sun 2 & 7pm
Book by Michael Stewart
Music and Lyrics by Jerry Herman
Revised version by Francine Pascal
Based on an idea by Leonard Spigelgass
Original New York production Directed and Choregraphed by Gower Champion
Featuring The Encores! Orchestra
Music Director Rob Berman
Directed and Choreographed by Josh Rhodes
