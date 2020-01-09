Maddie Baillio & Charlotte Spencer Will Play Evil Stepsisters in Upcoming CINDERELLA Movie Musical

Deadline reports that the evil stepsisters have been cast in Kay Cannon's upcoming "Cinderella" movie musical. "Hairspray Live" star Maddie Baillio and West End "Mary Poppins" actress Charlotte Spencer have joined the cast.

Camila Cabello stars in the title role. The cast also includes Pierce Brosnan, Billy Porter, Idina Menzel, and Nicholas Galitzine.

The re-imagined musical comedy, which is slated to hit theaters February 5, 2021, follows an ambitious young heroine whose dreams are bigger than the world will allow.

Baillio starred as Tracy Turnblad in the NBC production of Hairspray Live! She also appeared in the Netflix film Dumplin'.

Spencer starred as Jane Banks in "Mary Poppins" on the West End. She's also known for roles on BBC1's "The Living and The Dead" and in "Glue."

Read the original story on Deadline.





