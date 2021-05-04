MY FAIR LADY, COME FROM AWAY Actors Join The Broadway Cast Reunion Series May Lineup

Click Here for More Articles on Stream Now

The Broadway Cast Reunion Series, virtual visits with Broadway casts "backstage" and unrehearsed, is announcing its May lineup.

See your favorite stars, interact with the cast via chat, and hear personal, hilarious, unscripted stories and gossip - as the casts really let their hair down. Tickets can be purchased via: www.BroadwayCastReunion.com.

On Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at 5 PM Pacific/8 PM Eastern meet the Broadway and National Tour stars of the Tony Award winning revival of Lincoln Center Theater's My Fair Lady.

Featuring: Laura Benanti (Eliza Doolittle), Shereen Ahmed (Eliza Doolittle, National Tour), Rosemary Harris (Mrs. Higgins), Jordan Donica (Freddy Eynsford-Hill) and Sam Simahk (Freddy Eynseford- Hill, National Tour)

On Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at 5 PM Pacific / 8 PM Eastern meet the original Broadway stars of the Tony & Olivier Award winning musical COME FROM AWAY

Featuring: Petrina Bromley (Bonnie & Others), Jenn Colella (Beverley/Annette & others), Kendra Kassebaum (Janice & others), Q. Smith (Hannah & others), Astrid Van Wieren (Beulah & others), Sharon Wheatley (Diane & others)

Entertainer/entrepreneurs, Lee Lessack and Robert Bannon, launched The Broadway Cast Reunion Series, which emerged as a hugely popular feature of Quarantine, Cabaret and Cocktails, a weekly show that ended its successful 50-week online run in April.

The BCRS offers online Broadway cast reunions of many major musicals unable to tour this season, providing audiences the chance to stay connected to some of their favorite performers in a unique way.

All future episodes will be announced, and tickets can be purchased via: www.BroadwayCastReunion.com.