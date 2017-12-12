MTC's THE PORTUGUESE KID Will Be Released by Broadway HD

BroadwayHD and Manhattan Theatre Club (Lynne Meadow, Artistic Director and Barry Grove, Executive Producer) just announced that the live capture of Tony, Pulitzer Prize, and Academy Award winner John Patrick Shanley's The Portuguese Kid for future release on the BroadwayHD streaming service. The exact release date will be announced in the coming weeks.

The cast of The Portuguese Kid stars Tony Award winner Jason Alexander (six-time Emmy Award nominee for "Seinfeld," Jerome Robbins' Broadway, Merrily We Roll Along),Pico Alexander (Punk Rock, What I Did Last Summer, the upcoming Home Again), Aimee Carrero ("Young & Hungry," "Elena of Avalor," and "American Horror Story"), three-time Tony Award nominee Sherie Rene Scott (The Front Page, Whorl Inside a Loop, Everyday Rapture), and Drama Desk Award winner Mary Testa (The Government Inspector,First Daughter Suite, Queen of the Mist).

The Portuguese Kid ran at MTC at New York City Center - Stage I from September 19 through December 10, 2017, with opening night on October 24. The taped version was captured for BroadwayHD on December 11 and will be accessible to all BroadwayHD subscribers in 2018.

In Providence, Rhode Island, habitually widowed Atalanta (Sherie Rene Scott) pays a visit to her second-rate lawyer Barry Dragonetti (Jason Alexander). Intending to settle her latest husband's affairs, this larger-than-life Greek tightwad quickly becomes a nightmare for her cheesy, self-aggrandizing attorney. Add Barry's impossible Croatian mother (Mary Testa), a dash of current politics and a couple of opportunistic young lovers, and you have in hand a recipe for comic combustion.

Since launch in 2015, BroadwayHD aims to extend the reach of Broadway-caliber productions to theater fans all over the world. BroadwayHD is the only online streaming service of its kind, offering Broadway to all through an unprecedented theater experience. In addition to exclusive live streamed content, BroadwayHD offers subscribers unlimited on-demand access to a library of over 190 theater productions from the comfort and convenience of their own homes - or wherever streaming is possible. It's the Broadway you know and love, curated from the stage to your screen.





