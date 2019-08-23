MOULIN ROUGE! Releases Track Ahead of Full Cast Album

Click Here for More Articles on MOULIN ROUGE THE MUSICAL

Moulin Rouge! The Musical and RCA Records have released a single of "The Sparkling Diamond" track from the highly-anticipated Original Broadway Cast Recording of Moulin Rouge! The Musical, listen now!

The full album will be released at all digital and streaming providers on August 30 via Baz Luhrmann's label, House of Iona, and RCA Records. Fans who pre-order the digital album will receive an instant download of "The Sparkling Diamond." Click here to pre-order. A physical edition of the album will be made available at a later date.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical is now playing at Broadway's Al Hirschfeld Theatre.

The Moulin Rouge! The Musical Original Broadway Cast Recording is produced by Grammy-nominated Baz Luhrmann, Justin Levine, Matt Stine and Alex Timbers.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical Original Broadway Cast Recording track list:

Welcome to The Moulin Rouge! Truth Beauty Freedom Love The Sparkling Diamond Shut Up and Raise Your Glass Firework Your Song So Exciting! (The Pitch Song) Sympathy For The Duke Nature Boy Elephant Love Medley Backstage Romance Come What May Only Girl In A Material World Chandelier El Tango De Roxanne Crazy Rolling Your Song Reprise Finale (Come What May) More More More! (Encore)

The cast of Moulin Rouge! The Musical is led by Karen Olivo (Tony Award® for West Side Story, In the Heights) as Satine, Aaron Tveit (Catch Me If You Can, Next to Normal) as Christian, Danny Burstein (six-time Tony Award®-nominee, Fiddler On the Roof, Cabaret) as Harold Zidler, Sahr Ngaujah (Tony®and Olivier award-nominee for Fela) as Toulouse-Lautrec, Tam Mutu (Doctor Zhivago, Encores!'s Hey, Look Me Over! and The New Yorkers) as The Duke of Monroth, Ricky Rojas (Burn the Floor) as Santiago and Robyn Hurder (Nice Work If You Can Get It) as Nini.

Directed by Alex Timbers (Tony Award®-nominated for Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson and Peter and the Starcatcher) Moulin Rouge! The Musical has a book by John Logan (Tony Award® for Red), choreography by Sonya Tayeh (Lucille Lortel Award and Obie Award for Kung Fu, and Emmy winner), and music supervision, orchestrations and arrangements by Justin Levine(Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson).

Photo Credit: Matthew Murphy





