MJ to Release New Block of Tickets for Performances Through May 2024

Beginning tomorrow, Tuesday, September 12 at 10:00am ET, a new block of tickets for MJ will be available for performances through May 26, 2024. Since beginning performances in December 2021, the production has played to nearly 1 million patrons and has broken the box office record at the Neil Simon Theatre ten times.



Tickets are available at the Neil Simon Theatre box office and online



MJ is directed and choregraphed by two-time Tony Award winner Christopher Wheeldon, with a book written by two-time Pulitzer Prize® winner Lynn Nottage. The production currently stars Elijah Rhea Johnson as Michael Jackson.



MJ’s coast-to-coast National Tour is currently playing in Cincinnati, and the West End premiere is set for March 2024 at London’s Prince Edward Theatre.

He is one of the greatest entertainers of all time. Now, Michael Jackson’s unique and unparalleled artistry has finally arrived on Broadway in a brand-new musical. Centered around the making of his 1992 Dangerous World Tour, and created by Tony Award-winning director/choreographer Christopher Wheeldon and two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage, MJ goes beyond the singular moves and signature sound of the star, offering a rare look at the creative mind and collaborative spirit that catapulted Jackson into legendary status.