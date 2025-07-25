MJ THE MUSICAL Extends West End Run Through February 2026 Ahead of UK and Asian Tours

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The West End production of MJ the Musical will make a final extension at London’s Prince Edward Theatre, with performances now booking through Saturday, 28 February 2026, ahead of a major UK Tour in 2027 and the first-ever International Asian Tour launching in October 2026. Full details for both tours will be announced in the coming months.

Since opening in London, MJ has earned critical acclaim, winning the Olivier Award for Best Choreography and receiving a nomination for Best New Musical. The production has been seen by over 5 million people across the globe in cities including New York, London, Hamburg, Sydney, and on the U.S. National Tour, with upcoming engagements in Melbourne.

Starring Jamaal Fields-Green in the title role—marking his third time leading a global production of MJ—the London cast also features Matt Mills as Joseph Jackson / Rob, Mitchell Zhangazha as Michael, Philippa Stefani as Rachel, and KoKo Alexandra as Katherine Jackson / Kate, among a large ensemble of acclaimed performers. Kieran Alleyne serves as the MJ Alternate and Standby for Michael.

Featuring more than 25 of Michael Jackson’s iconic hits, MJ celebrates the artistry and influence of one of pop culture’s most legendary performers. Praised for its innovative storytelling and dynamic choreography, the show explores the creative mind behind the King of Pop during the making of his 1992 Dangerous World Tour.

The production is led by an internationally acclaimed creative team including two-time Pulitzer Prize-winning writer Lynn Nottage and Tony Award-winning director and choreographer Christopher Wheeldon, with scenic design by Derek McLane, lighting by Natasha Katz, costumes by Paul Tazewell, sound by Gareth Owen, and more.