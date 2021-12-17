MJ THE MUSICAL Cancels All Performances Through December 26th

Click Here for More Articles on MJ

MJ has cancelled all performances through December 26 due to multiple positive COVID test results within the company. Previews will resume Monday, December 27.

See the tweet below:

As a result of multiple positive COVID test results within the company, and out of an abundance of caution, "MJ" is canceling all performances through December 26th. Previews will resume Monday, December 27. pic.twitter.com/neoyLJUGi5 - MJ (@MJtheMusical) December 17, 2021

MJ features a book by two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage and a score made up of some of the best-loved, top-selling songs in recording history. Tony Award winner Christopher Wheeldon directs and choreographs. The production features scenic design by Tony Award winner Derek McLane, lighting design by Tony Award winner Natasha Katz, costume design by Tony Award winner Paul Tazwell, sound design by Olivier Award winner Gareth Owen, projection design by Peter Nigrini, hair & wig design by Charles LaPointe, musical supervision / orchestration / arrangements by David Holcenberg, and musical direction / orchestrations / arrangements by Jason Michael Webb.