MJ THE MUSICAL Announces Nationwide Search For Actor To Play 'Young Michael Jackson'

A nationwide search has been launched for a "Young Michael Jackson" in the upcoming Broadway production of MJ the Musical. MJ, inspired by the life and art of Michael Jackson, will begin performances on Broadway on December 6, 2021, with an opening night set for Tuesday, February 1, 2022, at the newly refurbished Neil Simon Theatre.

To submit, please follow the steps below:

In MJ, "Young Michael" appears at age 10 and should have an unchanged singing voice. Performers may be older or younger to audition, as long as they are still able to sing in Young Michael's range.

1. Make a video of yourself singing a Michael Jackson song! Click HERE for suggestions and additional instructions.

2. In the video also tell us your name, your age, your height, where you are from, and how you heard about this opportunity.

3. Email a link of the video HERE by September 20, 2021 to be considered!

In addition to getting to portray the greatest entertainer of all time in the highly-anticipated production of MJ on Broadway, "Young Michael" will be featured on iHeartRadio Broadway with an exclusive interview.

As previously announced, Myles Frost will be making his Broadway debut as Michael Jackson. Joining Mr. Frost in the cast are Quentin Earl Darrington as Joseph Jackson / Rob, Whitney Bashor as Rachel, Gabriel Ruiz as Alejandro, Antoine L. Smith as Berry Gordy / Nick, Joey Sorge as Dave, John Edwards as Jackie Jackson / Ensemble, Ayana George as Katherine Jackson, Apollo Levine as Quincy Jones / Tito Jackson, Tavon Olds-Sample as Michael, Lamont Walker II as Jermaine Jackson / Ensemble, Zelig Williams as Marlon Jackson / Ensemble, with Raymond Baynard, Kali May Grinder, Oyoyo Joi, Carina-Kay Louchiey, Renni Anthony Magee, Aaron James McKenzie, Aramie Payton, Kamille Upshaw, Ryan VanDenBoom, and Darius Wright rounding out the ensemble.

MJ features a book by two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage and a score made up of some of the best-loved, top-selling songs in recording history. Tony Award winner Christopher Wheeldon will direct and choreograph.