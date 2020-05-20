MEMORIAL FOR US ALL Continues With Kelli O'Hara and Ailyn Pérez
Kelli O'Hara and opera star Ailyn Pérez will lead the fourth and fifth Memorial For Us All broadcasts on Sunday, May 24 and Sunday, May 31 at 6:00 pm ET, respectively.
In the midst of this unprecedented pandemic, while many rituals we hold dear are no longer possible, Memorial For Us All offers unity, comfort, and healing through music, an art form intertwined with so many of our most beloved rituals around the world.
Anyone who has lost a loved one during this pandemic is invited to submit the name of a friend or family member to be honored here. Since the Memorial For Us All launch on May 3 with a remembrance led by Wynton Marsalis, community members from New York City and beyond have submitted more than 1,350 names of loved ones to be remembered on the broadcasts.
All tributes are available on Lincoln Center's Instagram, Facebook and YouTube pages, and on-demand at Lincoln Center's website, here.
Artists Featured:
Wynton Marsalis (May 3)
Yo-Yo Ma (May 10)
Norm Lewis (May 17)
Kelli O'Hara (May 24)
Ailyn Pérez (May 31)
Sundays at 6:00pm ET
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
The Actors Fund in association with PEOPLE will present a special one-night-only streaming event: 'Bombshell in Concert' (captured in 2015), featuring... (read more)
VIDEO: Watch Audra McDonald, Meryl Streep, Dolly Parton & More Come Together for A Night of Covenant House Stars
Hollywood stars and Broadway veterans are teaming up tonight, May 18 at 8pm ET/5pm PT to celebrate Covenant House, the international charity providing... (read more)
STAR TREK: VOYAGER to Celebrate 25th Anniversary With Cast Reunion On STARS IN THE HOUSE
Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley announced today that the cast of 'Star Trek: Voyager' will reunite LIVE on 'Stars In The House' on Tuesday, May 26th at... (read more)
VIDEO: Laura Osnes, Susan Egan and Courtney Reed Sing 'A Million Dreams'
Broadway princesses, Laura Osnes, Susan Egan and Courtney Reed have come together virtually to perform 'A Million Dreams' from The Greatest Showman!... (read more)
Photo Flash: See Bette Midler, Ben Platt, Judith Light, and More in a First Look at THE POLITICIAN Season 2
Netflix has shared a first look at season two of The Politician, starring Ben Platt, Bette Midler, Judith Light, Gwyneth Paltrow, Laura Dreyfuss, and ... (read more)
VIDEO: Andrew Scott SEA WALL Film Extends Stream for One Week
Now you can catch Fleabag star Andrew Scott in a special filmed production of Simon Stephens' play Sea Wall for one more week!... (read more)