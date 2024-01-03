MEAN GIRLS Film Cuts 'It Roars,' 'Where Do You Belong?' & More Songs; Tracklist Revealed

The Mean Girls movie musical soundtrack will be released on January 12.

By: Jan. 03, 2024

The tracklist for the upcoming Mean Girls movie musical has been unveiled, revealing which songs from the stage show made the cut for the new adaptation.

Cut songs from the 2018 musical include "It Roars," "Where Do You Belong?," "Stupid With Love (Reprise)," "Fearless," "Stop," "What's Wrong With Me? (Reprise)," "Whose House Is This?," "More Is Better," and "Do This Thing."

Replacing "It Roars" is a new song, titled "What Ifs," which will be performed by Angourie Rice as Cady Heron. As previously confirmed, the song was co-written by Reneé Rapp.

The soundtrack will feature the voices of Rice, Reneé Rapp, Auli’i Cravalho, Jaquel Spivey, Avantika, Bebe Wood, Tim Meadows, and more.

The songs in the upcoming film feature music by Jeff Richmond and lyrics by Nell Benjamin. The soundtrack for Mean Girls will be released on January 12, the same day that the film debuts in theaters.

"Mean Girls" Movie Musical Song List

  1. A Cautionary Tale (Auli’i Cravalho and Jaquel Spivey)
  2. What Ifs (Angourie Rice)
  3. Meet the Plastics (Reneé Rapp)
  4. Stupid With Love (Angourie Rice and the cast of Mean Girls)
  5. Apex Predator (Auli’i Cravalho and Jaquel Spivey)
  6. What's Wrong With Me? (Bebe Wood)
  7. Sexy (Avantika)
  8. Someone Gets Hurt (Reneé Rapp)
  9. Revenge Party (Auli’i Cravalho, Jaquel Spivey, Angourie Rice, Tim Meadows, the cast of Mean Girls)
  10. World Burn (Reneé Rapp)
  11. I'd Rather Be Me (Auli’i Cravalho and the cast of Mean Girls)
  12. I See Stars (Angourie Rice and the cast of Mean Girls)
  13. Not My Fault (Reneé Rapp and Megan Thee Stallion)

From the comedic mind of Tina Fey comes a new musical twist on the modern classic, MEAN GIRLS, based on the 2004 film and the subsequent Tony-nominated Broadway musical.

New student Cady Heron (Angourie Rice) is welcomed into the top of the social food chain by the elite group of popular girls called “The Plastics,” ruled by the conniving queen bee Regina George (Reneé Rapp) and her minions Gretchen (Bebe Wood) and Karen (Avantika).

However, when Cady makes the major misstep of falling for Regina’s ex-boyfriend Aaron Samuels (Christopher Briney), she finds herself prey in Regina’s crosshairs.

As Cady sets to take down the group’s apex predator with the help of her outcast friends Janis (Auli’i Cravalho) and Damian (Jaquel Spivey), she must learn how to stay true to herself while navigating the most cutthroat jungle of all: high school.    

Listen to the film's end credits song, "Not My Fault," here:



