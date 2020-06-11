MCC Theater Announces Postponement of MISCAST Gala

Miscast20 has been postponed. The gala, which was due to air via MCC Theater's YouTube Channel June 20, 8 PM, will be broadcast at a later date to be determined.

Below is a statement from MCC Theater Artistic Directors, Bob LuPone, Bernie Telsey and Will Cantler and Executive Director Blake West:

"We have made the decision to postpone this year's virtual Miscast gala, scheduled to air on June 20th.

All of the great artists and collaborators who are a part of this event will be with us when we stream Miscast at a later date. However, now is a time for us to reflect, evaluate, and actively participate in this moment in our nation's history. At MCC we need to sit with one another and take meaningful steps to support racial equality as an organization and reaching outward. It is important for us-for the sake of the artists, students, audiences, and staff that make MCC what it is-to take a pause.

We believe in our mission and we believe in the joy that Miscast has brought to so many throughout the years. There will be more information to come when we announce a new date.

We hope you'll be there with us."

For the latest updates, sign up to the Miscast mailing list at mcctheater.org/miscast20

