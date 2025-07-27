After over a decade away, Mamma Mia! is back on Broadway where it belongs! The show begins previews later this week at the Winter Garden Theatre, and while we await the Dynamos' first return performance, it's the perfect time to recap the music that inspired the show and how it keeps the story going. Caution: spoilers ahead!

"Honey, Honey"

The song was released as the second single from ABBA's second studio album, Waterloo, following the success of the title track at the 1974 Eurovision Song Contest. It was the last official recording by the group in their own language.

In the show: Sophie and her friends discover Donna’s old diary. Through the song, Sophie learns about her mother’s romantic past with three different men, prompting her plan to invite them to her wedding to find out which one is her father.

"Money, Money, Money"

The song was the second single from the group's fourth studio album, Arrival (1976). It was originally titled "Gypsy Girl".

In the show: Donna laments her financial struggles while running the taverna. The song expresses her wish for a wealthy man to whisk her away from her hard-working life.

"Thank You for the Music"

Originally featured on the group's fifth studio album, ABBA The Album (1977), the song was also released as a double-A sided single with "Eagle" in 1978 in several countries.

In the show: Sophie welcomes Sam, Bill and Harry to the island and Sophie asks them to keep her invitation a secret.

"Mamma Mia"

"Mamma Mia" is the opening track on ABBA's third album, the self-titled ABBA (1975). The song was ABBA's first number one in the UK since "Waterloo" in 1974. In 2021, Rolling Stone ranked the song #5 on their list of the 25 greatest ABBA songs.

In the show: After encountering her three former lovers for the first time in years, Donna is overwhelmed by their return and reflects on her lingering feelings and the confusion they bring.

"Chiquitita"

"Chiquitita" (or "Little Girl" in Spanish) was released in 1979 as the first single from Voulez-Vous, the group's sixth album

In the show: Tanya and Rosie try to cheer up Donna after realizing she is upset about the unexpected arrival of her ex-boyfriends.

"Dancing Queen"

"Dancing Queen" was released as a single in Sweden in 1976, and was the lead single from ABBA's fourth studio album, Arrival. The song was a worldwide hit and became ABBA's only number one hit in the United States. In 2015, the song was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame. It was ranked No. 171 on Rolling Stone's 2004 list of "The 500 Greatest Songs of All Time", the only ABBA song on the list.

In the show: Tanya and Rosie continue to boost Donna’s mood by reminding her of her youthful, carefree days.

"Lay All Your Love on Me"

From the group's seventh studio album, Super Trouper (1980), it was released as the album's sixth and final single in the summer of 1981, eight months after the album's release. At the time, it was the highest selling 12-inch record in UK chart history.

In the show: Sophie and Sky express their commitment to one another in a duet that turns into a lively beach dance with Sky’s friends before his bachelor party.

"Super Trouper"

"Super Trouper" is the title track from ABBA's 1980 studio album of the same name, released in 1980. It was the album's third single and reached number one in several countries.

In the show: Donna and The Dynamos (Tanya and Rosie) reunite for a performance at Sophie’s bachelorette party.

"Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! (A Man After Midnight)"

The song was first recorded in August 1979 to promote the group's North American and European concert legs of ABBA: The Tour. It was released as the sole single taken from their second greatest hits album Greatest Hits Vol. 2.

In the show: Sam, Bill and harry arrive at the Bachelorette party and the scene gets chaotic.

"The Name of the Game"

"The Name of the Game", whose Working Title was "A Bit of Myself", was the first song recorded for ABBA's fifth studio album, ABBA (1977), following the band's European and Australian tour.

In the show: Sophie trys to figure out if Bill might be her father. She subtly questions him about his past with Donna while fishing for clues.

"Voulez-Vous"

The second track on the group's 1979 album of the same name, "Voulez-Vous" was re-released as a single in 1992 to promote Gold: Greatest Hits. "Voulez-Vous" is also the only ABBA song to have been officially released as an extended dance remix.

In the show: Sophie becomes overwhelmed when all three men mistakenly believe she knows which one is her father.

"Under Attack"

"Under Attack" was released in 1982 as the final single from The Singles: The First Ten Years. After it's release, ABBA went on a hiatus that went on for almost 4 decades.

In the show: Sophie wakes from a nightmare, in which her three "fathers" are fighting to walk her down the aisle.

"One of Us"

Released in 1981, the song was the lead single from the band's eighth studio album, The Visitors. "One of Us" wasn't released as a single in North America until 1983, to promote "The Singles".

In the show: Sophie is upset with Donna for raising her without a father and Donna is left to ponder her past relationships.

"SOS"

Released in June 1975 as the fifth single from their self-titled album, "SOS" was ABBA's first major worldwide hit since "Waterloo". It was later the opening track of their classic Greatest Hits LP released at the end of the same year.

In the show: Donna and Sam confront their unresolved feelings from the past and struggle to express their lingering love and regret.

"Does Your Mother Know"

Recorded for their sixth studio album Voulez-Vous (1979), the song is ABBA's only major single to feature Björn Ulvaeus as lead vocalist.

In the show: Tanya flirts with a young man who tries to woo her and playfully rejects his advances.

"Knowing Me, Knowing You"

The song is the third single from the group's fourth album, Arrival (1976). The sing is highly regarded today and in 2021 was ranked #2 in Rolling Stone's list of the 25 greatest ABBA songs.

In the show: Sam tries to share some advice with Sophie about love and marriage.

"Our Last Summer"

The songs was featured in the group's seventh studio album, Super Trouper, and was inspired by Björn Ulvaeus' memory of a summer romance in Paris.

In the show: Harry and Donna reminisce about their summer fling.

"Slipping Through My Fingers"

Recorded for The Visitors album (1981), the song was first released in Japan, where it appeared on promotional records by The Coca-Cola Company.

In the show: Donna helps Sophie prepare for her wedding.

"The Winner Takes It All"

The lead single from the group's seventh studio album, Super Trouper (1980), the single also became ABBA's fourth and final top ten chart hit in the United States, peaking at number 8 on the Billboard Hot 100. It has since become one of the group's most enduring hits and was voted Britain's favorite ABBA song. The song inspired theatre producer Judy Craymer to suggest making a musical out of their catalog in 1983.

In the show: Donna expresses the heartbreak and loss she felt when her relationship with Sam ended.

"Take a Chance on Me"

Released as the second single from their fifth studio album, ABBA: The Album (1977), the song reached the top ten in both the UK and US, and was notably covered by the British band Erasure in 1992.

In the show: Rosie tries to convince Bill to reconsider his commitment to single life.

"I Do, I Do, I Do, I Do, I Do"

The third single from their third studio album, ABBA, the song was released in 1975 with "Rock Me" as the B-side.

In the show: Sam declares his love to Donna during the wedding, asking her to marry him.

"I Have a Dream"

The fourth final single from the group's sixth studio album, Voulez-Vous (1979), the song was a major hit, topping the charts in many countries and peaking at No. 2 in the UK.

In the show: Sophie reflects on her hope for the future as she and Sky set off on their journey together.

"Waterloo"

"Waterloo" is the first single of the group's second album of the same name, and was also the first single to be credited to the group performing under the name ABBA. After winning the 14th edition of the Melodifestivalen, "Waterloo" represented Sweden in the 19th edition of the Eurovision Song Contest held in Brighton, winning the contest and beginning ABBA's path to worldwide fame. In 2005, at Eurovision's 50th anniversary, "Waterloo" was chosen as the best song in the contest's history.

In the show: Sam, Bill, and Harry join the rest of the cast onstage for a final encore!

Mamma Mia! is running on Broadway at the Winter Garden Theatre through February 1, 2026.