MAHLER'S NEW YORK: A Digital Festival Concludes This Week

The New York Philharmonic concludes Mahler's New York: A Digital Festival with two broadcasts this week on Facebook and YouTube Premieres. Tonight (Monday, April 27) at 7:30 p.m. EDT, the Philharmonic will broadcast Mahler's Symphony No. 7 with former Music Director Alan Gilbert conducting the Orchestra alongside musicians from around the world in A Concert for Unity (2017); it will be available on-demand afterward.

This Thursday, April 30 at 7:30 p.m. EDT the Philharmonic will present the first-ever rebroadcast of the historic 1963 telecast of Mahler's Symphony No. 2, Resurrection, led by former Music Director Leonard Bernstein in tribute to President John F. Kennedy two days after his assassination; it will be available on-demand afterward for 24 hours. The performance of Mahler's Resurrection Symphony to mark the tenth anniversary of 9/11, led by Alan Gilbert in A Concert for New York (2011), will be available free on medici.tv for 48 hours, April 28-30.

WQXR will broadcast Mahler's Symphony No. 1 led by Music Director Jaap van Zweden from his debut performance in 2012 on Thursday, April 27 at 9:00 p.m. EDT. The broadcast will also be available on-demand on wqxr.org for 30 days.

New content released this week on nyphil.org/mahlerny includes audio of past Philharmonic performances of Mahler's Symphonies Nos. 8-10 and Das Lied von der Erde. They join on-demand audio of Mahler's Symphonies Nos. 1-7; video broadcasts of Mahler's Symphony No. 1 and Kindertotenlieder; video of Philharmonic musicians performing the Adagietto from Mahler's Symphony No. 5 and more from home; an archival exhibit and virtual walking tour, both on Google Arts & Culture; historic interviews; recipes; activity guides for kids and families; Philharmonic musicians playing and introducing selections from Mahler symphonies; and Zoom backgrounds.





