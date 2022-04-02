MACBETH Cancels All Performances for Today

Macbeth has cancelled matinee and evening performances for today, Saturday, April 2nd. In a tweet from the show's official account, they state, "Today's matinee and evening performance of Macbeth are cancelled due to Daniel Craig just testing positive for COVID this afternoon. Please message us if you have questions about rebooking!"

Today's matinee and evening performance of Macbeth are cancelled due to Daniel Craig just testing positive for COVID this afternoon. Please message us if you have questions about rebooking! - Macbeth on Broadway (@macbethbway) April 2, 2022

In another tweet from the account, they continue, "We apologize for the inconvenience this causes ticket holders, but the safety of our audiences, the cast and crew remains our top priority. All tickets for the cancelled performance will be refunded at the point of purchase."

PERFORMANCE UPDATE FOR SATURDAY, APRIL 2

Today's matinee and evening performance of Macbeth are cancelled due to Daniel Craig just testing positive for COVID this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/hluAIqGAQW - Macbeth on Broadway (@macbethbway) April 2, 2022

Macbeth began performances on March 29, 2022, at the Longacre Theatre (220 West 48th Street) and will open on Thursday, April 28, 2022.

A tale of malice, matrimony and murder, Macbeth tells the story of one couple's obsession with power-and their guilt after doing the unthinkable. For 15 weeks only, this thrilling new production will capture the passion and ferocity of Shakespeare's most haunting text like never before.

MACBETH stars Daniel Craig as Macbeth and Ruth Negga in her Broadway debut as Lady Macbeth. They are joined by Phillip James Brannon ("Servant") as Ross, Grantham Coleman (The Great Society) as MacDuff, Asia Kate Dillon ("Billions") as Malcolm, Tony nominee Maria Dizzia (In The Next Room) as Lady Macduff, Tony nominee Amber Gray (Hadestown) as Banquo, Emeka Guindo (Camelot) as Fleance, Paul Lazar (Silence of the Lambs) as Duncan, Bobbi MacKenzie (School of Rock) as Macduff's Child, Michael Patrick Thornton ("The Red Line") as Lennox, and Danny Wolohan ("Orange Is The New Black") as Seyton. The ensemble will be completed by Che Ayende (King Lear), Eboni Flowers (Slave Play) and Peter Smith ("Shrill"). Stevie Ray Dallimore (Henry IV) joins as the standby for Daniel Craig.

MACBETH is directed by Tony Award winner Sam Gold (A Doll's House, Part 2; Fun Home).