M. BUTTERFLY Revival Announces Final Flutter on Broadway

The first Broadway revival of David Henry Hwang's Tony Award-winning play, M. Butterfly will play its final performance on Sunday, January 14, 2018 after playing 19 previews and 93 regular performances at the Cort Theatre (138 W 48th Street).

Directed by Tony Award winner Julie Taymor, M. Butterfly features Academy Award nominee and Golden Globe Award winner Clive Owen as Rene Gallimard. Broadway newcomer Jin Ha stars in the role of Song Liling, and is joined by Murray Bartlett, Michael Countryman, Enid Graham, Clea Alsip, Celeste Den, Jess Fry, Jason Garcia Ignacio, Kristen Faith Oei, Scott Weber, Emmanuel Brown, Thomas Michael Hammond, Jake Manabat, Erica Sweany, John Leonard Thompson, and Erica Wong.

David Henry Hwang's M. Butterfly charts the scandalous romance between a married French diplomat and a mysterious Chinese opera singer - a remarkable love story of international espionage and personal betrayal. Their 20-year relationship pushed and blurred the boundaries between male and female, east and west - while redefining the nature of love and the devastating cost of deceit.

M. BUTTERFLY features original music by Academy Award winner Elliot Goldenthal, choreography by Ma Cong, scenic design by Paul Steinberg, costume design by Constance Hoffman, lighting design by Donald Holder, sound design by Will Pickens, wig and hair design by Dave Bova, makeup design by Judy Chin, and casting by Telsey + Company/Will Cantler, CSA & Adam Caldwell, CSA.

M. BUTTERFLY is produced by Nelle Nugent, Steve Traxler, Kenneth Teaton, Benjamin Feldman, Doug Morris, In Fine Company, Jim Kierstead, Hunter Arnold, Spencer Ross, JAM Theatricals, and in association with Alix L. Ritchie, Kades-Reese, Storyboard Entertainment, and Jeffrey Sosnick.

Clive Owen is appearing with the support of Actors' Equity Association.

Photo Credit: Matthew Murphy

Related Articles