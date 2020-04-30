Lynn Nottage to Take Part in Signature Theatre's SigSpace Summit

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Signature Theatre recently announced a new program, SigSpace, which will bring artistically-anchored programming to the unique Signature Theatre lobby space. Signature Theatre launched SigSpace digitally on Friday, April 17 with online programming that connects Signature artists with the community during this moment in history, before welcoming audiences back to The Pershing Square Signature Center when it reopens.

On May 6, Lynn Nottage will be taking part in a SigSpace Summit with Sharon Salzberg!

About the event, The Signature Theatre shared:

Two time Pulitzer Prize-winning Residency 1 playwright Lynn Nottage and The New York Times Best-Selling meditation expert Sharon Salzberg host the inaugural SigSpace Summit! Join these two exceptional minds in conversation about mindfulness and the struggle to make art during the COVID crisis. The "virtual floor" will open up for questions in the last 15 minutes of the event. RSVPs are required to join the conversation Live on Zoom, but you can also view as we stream on Facebook Live!"

For more information click HERE.





