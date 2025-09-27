 tracker
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows (beta) Register Games Grosses

HOUSE OF MCQUEEN's Spencer Petro Takes Over Our Instagram

Tune in to see an inside look at a two show day at the Off-Broadway play, currently starring Bridgerton's Luke Newton.

By: Sep. 27, 2025
HOUSE OF MCQUEEN's Spencer Petro Takes Over Our Instagram Image
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

The House of McQueen's Spencer Petro is taking over our Instagram today! Tune in here to see an inside look at a two show day at the Off-Broadway play, currently starring Bridgerton's Luke Newton.

Petro plays Billy Boy/Jo in the production. They have also been seen in The Bisley Boy (World Premiere) and Shooting Star (NYC Premiere).

The life of designer Alexander McQueen comes to life in the new play House of McQueen, a sexy, flamboyant, irreverent, and poignant theatrical portrait that unravels the enigma of fashion icon. Read reviews for the production!

Utilizing immersive technology—including over 1,000 square feet of LED screens —the show transforms the theater into a fusion of fashion show, play, and rock concert. 

House of McQueen also stars Emily SkinnerCatherine LeFrere, with Cody BravermanTim CreavinFady DemianMatthew EbyJoe JosephDenis LambertMargaret OdetteJonina ThorsteinsdottirSam DashJames EvansKrystal RiggsJackie Sanders and Chris Thorn.

Written by award-winning playwright Darrah Cloud and directed by Sam Helfrich, House of McQueen explores McQueen’s early days, the rise of his legendary fashion house, and his deeply human relationships with family and muses. A decade in the making, this production is presented in collaboration with Gary James McQueen—Lee’s nephew and Creative Director—and Executive Producer Rick Lazes. The experience also includes a curated display of archival Alexander McQueen designs.



Don't Miss a Broadway News Story
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

RATE & REVIEW ON MY SHOWS

Oh, Mary!
84 ratings

Oh, Mary!
Wicked
139 ratings

Wicked
Six
87 ratings

Six
Hamilton
105 ratings

Hamilton

Activate Your MY SHOWS Profile


Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets
Cast
Photos
Videos
Powered by

Videos