HOUSE OF MCQUEEN's Spencer Petro Takes Over Our Instagram

The House of McQueen's Spencer Petro is taking over our Instagram today! Tune in here to see an inside look at a two show day at the Off-Broadway play, currently starring Bridgerton's Luke Newton.

Petro plays Billy Boy/Jo in the production. They have also been seen in The Bisley Boy (World Premiere) and Shooting Star (NYC Premiere).

The life of designer Alexander McQueen comes to life in the new play House of McQueen, a sexy, flamboyant, irreverent, and poignant theatrical portrait that unravels the enigma of fashion icon. Read reviews for the production!

Utilizing immersive technology—including over 1,000 square feet of LED screens —the show transforms the theater into a fusion of fashion show, play, and rock concert.

House of McQueen also stars Emily Skinner, Catherine LeFrere, with Cody Braverman, Tim Creavin, Fady Demian, Matthew Eby, Joe Joseph, Denis Lambert, Margaret Odette, Jonina Thorsteinsdottir, Sam Dash, James Evans, Krystal Riggs, Jackie Sanders and Chris Thorn.

Written by award-winning playwright Darrah Cloud and directed by Sam Helfrich, House of McQueen explores McQueen’s early days, the rise of his legendary fashion house, and his deeply human relationships with family and muses. A decade in the making, this production is presented in collaboration with Gary James McQueen—Lee’s nephew and Creative Director—and Executive Producer Rick Lazes. The experience also includes a curated display of archival Alexander McQueen designs.