Photos: Luke Newton and More in HOUSE OF MCQUEEN Off-Broadway

House of McQueen stars Emily Skinner, Catherine LeFrere and more.

Sep. 05, 2025
House of McQueen is a sexy, flamboyant, irreverent, and poignant theatrical portrait that unravels the enigma of fashion icon Alexander McQueen. Utilizing immersive technology—including over 1,000 square feet of LED screens —the show transforms the theater into a fusion of fashion show, play, and rock concert. See photos here! 

House of McQueen stars Luke Newton, Emily Skinner, Catherine LeFrere, with Cody Braverman, Tim Creavin, Fady Demian, Matthew Eby, Joe Joseph, Denis Lambert, Margaret Odette, Spencer Petro, Jonina Thorsteinsdottir, Sam Dash, James Evans, Krystal Riggs, Jackie Sanders and Chris Thorn. House of McQueen begins performances on August 19 at The Mansion at Hudson Yards.

Written by award-winning playwright Darrah Cloud and directed by Sam Helfrich, House of McQueen explores McQueen’s early days, the rise of his legendary fashion house, and his deeply human relationships with family and muses. A decade in the making, this production is presented in collaboration with Gary James McQueen—Lee’s nephew and Creative Director—and Executive Producer Rick Lazes. The experience also includes a curated display of archival Alexander McQueen designs.



Videos