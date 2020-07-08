Live Backyard And Zoom Comedy Show Announced July 11

Transplants Comedy Show Live Backyard show and Zoom by comedians who are not New Yorkers telling jokes and stories about NYC and their hometowns.

Line up:Lindsay Theisan NYCC (South Carolina), Katie Boyle The Shift Podcast (Ireland), Amy Shanker Power Hour (Chicago), Olga Namer Gotham Comedy Live, Norlex Belma PBS (Pittsburgh)

July 11th 5:30pm QED 27-16 23rd Avenue, Astoria or via Zoom link. Tickets $8-15 online: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/transplants-comedy-live-in-person-outdoor-show-tickets-111732837926.


