Liv Rocklin & Noah Friend to Return to the Players Theatre With Standup & More

Following a sold out run in the spring, Liv and Noah return to The Players Theatre to do every kind of comedy. That's right, you've seen standup shows, you've seen sketch shows, you've seen character shows, you've seen improv shows, you've seen musical comedy shows, you've seen political comedy shows - but have you ever seen all of them in one?

Join in on Saturday, September 7 for a jam packed night that TimeOut says "will satisfy all of your comedy cravings." Featuring opener Rocky Paterra, Liv Rocklin and Noah Friend will give you a night of laughs for just $15 (with promo code: andevery).

For more information visit: http://www.theplayerstheatre.com