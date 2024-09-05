News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Liv Rocklin & Noah Friend to Return to the Players Theatre With Standup & More

The evening will feature a variety of comedy including improv, character and more.

By: Sep. 05, 2024
Liv Rocklin & Noah Friend to Return to the Players Theatre With Standup & More Image
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

Following a sold out run in the spring, Liv and Noah return to The Players Theatre to do every kind of comedy. That's right, you've seen standup shows, you've seen sketch shows, you've seen character shows, you've seen improv shows, you've seen musical comedy shows, you've seen political comedy shows - but have you ever seen all of them in one?

LATEST NEWS

Tony-Winner Marianne Elliott Is Hoping for A COMPANY Film
Photos: DEATH BECOMES HER Drops New Artwork for Broadway Run
Rachel Brosnahan & David Corenswet to Star in HOLIDAY Reading
Daniel Dae Kim Says Working on YELLOW FACE is a 'Joy'

Join in on Saturday, September 7 for a jam packed night that TimeOut says "will satisfy all of your comedy cravings." Featuring opener Rocky Paterra, Liv Rocklin and Noah Friend will give you a night of laughs for just $15 (with promo code: andevery). 

For more information visit: http://www.theplayerstheatre.com




Videos